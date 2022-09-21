Kennebunkport native interning in U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' office

KENNEBUNKPORT — David Temkin, a Kennebunkport native, has been awarded a fall internship in U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ Washington, D.C., office.

In 2010, David met Collins at Kennebunkport Consolidated School. Collins was visiting David’s elementary school to celebrate its designation as a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. This highly prestigious award recognizes schools that make significant progress in closing the achievement gap or whose students achieve at very high levels.

Following their encounter, Collins sent David a signed photo encouraging him to follow his dream.

“I first met David when he was a bright, fourth-grade student at Kennebunkport Consolidated School, and I am so proud of the outstanding young man he has become,” said Collins. “Twelve years ago, I encouraged David to follow his dream, and it is wonderful to see that he is achieving his goals. I am delighted to welcome him to my Washington, D.C., office, where he will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process firsthand and serve his fellow Mainers.”

David is a first-generation American, the son of refugees from Soviet Russia. He was born in Sanford and raised in Kennebunkport. Currently, he is a senior at George Washington University, where he is double majoring in business administration and political science. He is a member of GW College Republicans, a member of the GW Organization for Russian Affairs, captain of a GW intramural soccer team, a member of GW Hillel Jewish student organization, and a member of GW MEOR Jewish student organization. Upon graduation, David plans to earn a master of business administration and pursue a career in the nonprofit sector or on Capitol Hill.

Maine students who are interested in applying for future sessions of the internship program can do so through Collins’ website at www.collins.senate.gov/services/students.