Millennials feel less in control of their finances than any other generation, according to a new survey.Of those born between 1981 and 1996, more than half say they are struggling to stay on top of their money, while 70 per cent said the cost-of-living crisis is having both short-term and long-term effects on their financial goals.The results come as people across the UK are struggling to afford their energy bills, and food prices continue to rocket.The Bank of England has predicted that inflation will rise to 11 per cent in October, while retail data company Kantar estimates that shoppers...

BUSINESS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO