ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DLpy_0i4RDq0G00
  • Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.
  • Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week.
  • Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike.

Weekly applications for mortgages stepped higher for the first time in more than a month as people positioned for home purchases before the Federal Reserve issues its next rate hike, according to figures from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage applications rose 3.8% in the week ended September 16 from a week earlier, the industry group said Wednesday.

Demand increased for the first week in six as the 30-year fixed rate climbed 24 basis points to 6.25%, the highest rate since October 2008. A week earlier, the fixed rate pushed beyond 6% for the first in 14 years.

Mortgage rates have followed Treasury yields higher. The 10-year Treasury yield this week rose above 3.5% for the first time since 2011. The yield was 3.57% ahead of the Fed's policy decision. The central bank led by Chair Jerome Powell this year has raised interest rates four times, pushing its benchmark to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

The Fed's latest policy decision is due Wednesday afternoon, and investors widely expect a third consecutive increase of 75 basis points in the fed funds rate.

"The weekly gain in applications, despite higher rates, underscores the overall volatility right now as well as Labor Day-adjusted results the prior week," Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in a statement.

Housing demand plunged 29% in the previous week, which accounted for the Labor Day holiday.

While there was an increase in the latest round of applications, purchase applications have dropped by 30% from a year ago, and refinance activity has slumped by 83%.

The MBA's latest update report arrived the same day the National Association of Realtors said sales of existing homes fell 0.4% in August, marking a ninth straight month of declines.

Comments / 18

just a human
3d ago

Y’all people panic way too much. Lol. Sit on your money a little more, let it grow, and buy the house you truly want for the price close to its actual worth.

Reply(7)
11
just sayin
2d ago

better buy a home or property because this country, both parties, are pushing for you to NEVER OWN ANYTHING AND BE HAPPY WITH IT

Reply(1)
3
Related
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Linus Realestate#Housing Market#Interest Rates#Housing Demand#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

78K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy