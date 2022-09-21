Read full article on original website
USMNT 'clearly need to improve' before World Cup, says Berhalter
United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has stated his side 'clearly need to improve' before they begin their World Cup quest following Friday's friendly defeat to Japan.
Lionel Messi scores brace as Argentina win 3-0 against Honduras
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 34 matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras in Miami.
USMNT suffer 2-0 defeat to Japan in World Cup warm-up friendly, Matt Turner shines
The United States Men's National Team suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday in the first of two World Cup warm-up friendlies.
France 2-0 Austria: Player ratings as Les Bleus end Nations League rut
Player ratings from France 2-0 Austria in the Nations League.
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
England vs Germany: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's Nations League meeting with Germany, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Roberto Mancini: England are one of the best teams in the world
Roberto Mancini speaks glowingly about England ahead of facing them with his Italy side in the UEFA Nations League.
Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 women's ratings revealed
The top 25 women's players on FIFA 23 have been revealed.
Nations League 23/9/22 roundup: Germany & England lose; Hungary on verge of finals
All the results from the Nations League on Friday 23 September - including Italy vs England & Germany vs Hungary.
Nations League 22/9/22 roundup: Belgium beat Wales; Netherlands win in Poland
A roundup of Thursday's Nations League action, including Belgium vs Wales, France vs Austria and Poland vs Netherlands.
Spain players clarify they have not resigned from national team & criticise RFEF
Members of the Spanish women's national team have released a joint statement clarifying that they have not resigned from the national team and have not asked for Jorge Vilda to be dismissed.
Man Utd announce rise in turnover for 2021/22 season but still record substantial loss
Man Utd announce financial results for the 2021/22 season, marking a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Italy 1-0 England: Player ratings as lifeless Three Lions slump to Nations League defeat
Report and player ratings as Italy edge past England in the Nations League.
Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'
Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.
