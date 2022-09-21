Read full article on original website
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Spain players clarify they have not resigned from national team & criticise RFEF
Members of the Spanish women's national team have released a joint statement clarifying that they have not resigned from the national team and have not asked for Jorge Vilda to be dismissed.
Harry Maguire hits back at Man Utd & England critics
Harry Maguire has insisted that his status as Manchester United captain means he is always likely to make 'big news', but he is not paying attention to any criticism he receives.
Germany predicted lineup vs England - Nations League
Germany's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with England
Italy 1-0 England: Player ratings as lifeless Three Lions slump to Nations League defeat
Report and player ratings as Italy edge past England in the Nations League.
Nations League 2022/23: All confirmed promotions and relegations
All the confirmed promotions and relegations from the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
Gareth Southgate insists there are still positives in England defeat
Gareth Southgate refused to criticise his England side after a damning defeat against Italy.
Harry Redknapp reflects on nearly becoming England manager
Harry Redknapp opens up on his negotiations surrounding the England job.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 women's ratings revealed
The top 25 women's players on FIFA 23 have been revealed.
FIFA・
15 players resign from Spain women's team in protest against Jorge Vilda
15 players have submitted resignations to Spain's RFEF footballing federation insisting they will not return to the setup while Jorge Vilda remains head coach.
Jordan Henderson still keen to play for England amid fall out of favour
Jordan Henderson remains motivated to play for England, despite his decreased importance.
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners win historic WSL north London derby
Player ratings from Arsenal's north London derby victory over
Nations League 22/9/22 roundup: Belgium beat Wales; Netherlands win in Poland
A roundup of Thursday's Nations League action, including Belgium vs Wales, France vs Austria and Poland vs Netherlands.
France 2-0 Austria: Player ratings as Les Bleus end Nations League rut
Player ratings from France 2-0 Austria in the Nations League.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
Katie McCabe & Jonas Eidevall prepared for physical north London derby
Katie McCabe and Jonas Eidevall have both insisted that Arsenal are prepared for Tottenham's physicality ahead of Saturday's potentially record-breaking north London derby.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
WSL attendance record smashed at historic north London derby
A new WSL attendance record has been set at the north London derby, with a crowd of 47,367 in the stands at the Emirates to watch Arsenal play Tottenham on Satu
USMNT suffer 2-0 defeat to Japan in World Cup warm-up friendly, Matt Turner shines
The United States Men's National Team suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday in the first of two World Cup warm-up friendlies.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs West Ham, support from the Man Utd hierarchy, WSL popularity
Marc Skinner spoke at his pre-match press conference before facing West Ham about Erik ten Hag, Rachel Williams, the WSL's opening weekend.
