Texas City’s Nutrition & Energy Bar - OPENING 9/23/2022
Are you looking for tasty, energizing, & healthy drinks!? You’ve found it! We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service, the tastiest drinks in town, and helping you feel incredible!
70+ Smoothie Flavor Selections (200-250 Calories, 24-32g protein, 10-12 carbs)
30+ Energy and Metabolism Boosting Drinks (15-20 Cal & 0 sugar in our Lit Tea)
Iced Protein Coffee
Waffle Meal Replacements
Collagen
B Vitamins & Hydration
Body Fat Reducing Donut Shot
Free WIFI
Keto Friendly
Monday - Thursday 6:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday 6:30AM - 3:00PM
Saturday 8:30AM - 1:00PM
The Nutrition Hangout is located in the same shopping center as Lunas Restaurant and next to Café Petra in Mainland Crossing!
9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway
Suite 120
Texas City, TX 77591
