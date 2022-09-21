Read full article on original website
Related
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Just Had Their Seventh Kid, And I Think I Need To Lie Down Over The Name
"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."
Watch Blackberry Smoke Get Down With Live Performance Of “Good One Comin’ On”
Happy Sunday y’all. There is no better song to kick off your Sundya Funday than “Good One Comin’ On.” I grew up listening to the original of this song recorded by Trent Willmon off of his album, A Little More Livin’. I remember clear as day hearing this song for the first time. I was going to pick up a horse when I was about 13 out in the boonies, and my horse trainer put his album on in the truck. […] The post Watch Blackberry Smoke Get Down With Live Performance Of “Good One Comin’ On” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0