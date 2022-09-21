ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc man to serve 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting his daughter, wife charged with intimidation of a witness

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
A 56-year-old Oconomowoc man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years under extended supervision for sexually assaulting his daughter when she was 10 years old, according to Waukesha County Circuit Court records.

The man, who will not be named to protect the victim's identity, was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and incest in August and was sentenced Sept. 16.

He will remain on the sex offender registry for his lifetime and must follow through with any recommended treatment after a sex offender evaluation.

During extended supervision, he cannot contact the victim, lay or sleep next to anyone he does not have a romantic relationship with or have unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18 without prior agents' approval.

His daughter reported the assault to a high school psychologist in 2019 when she was 14, according to the criminal complaint. He raped her while watching TV when she was 10, and repeatedly groped her in their home two years later, the complaint said.

He claimed he committed the assault when he was asleep, the complaint said, and stopped as soon as he woke up.

In March, his wife was charged with intimidation of a witness/victim, compelling the victim not to testify, related to his case, according to court records. She is scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 28.

Quinn Clark can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark

