Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Fatal Crash off North Dixie Highway, US 31W, in Hart County, Kentucky
Bonnieville, KY - The Kentucky State Police are reporting that on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located...
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
wdrb.com
69-year-old man dies in Taylor County crash Friday morning
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A car crash in Taylor County left one man dead. Kentucky State Police said Post 15 troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Bengal Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. KSP said 57-year-old Cheryl Sanders was traveling east on Bengal Road when she...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Bonnieville community. Around 2 p.m. Sept. 20, KSP responded to the scene of the crash near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway. Troopers say 26 year-old Hope Davis, of Leitchfield, was driving southbound on North...
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
k105.com
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing eastern Ky. woman with brain injury last seen in western Ky.
Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a woman with a traumatic brain injury missing from eastern Kentucky who was last seen in western Kentucky. State police issued the alert for 45-year-old Amy M. Green, of Monticello. Her last known location, police said, was in the Walmart parking lot in Hopkinsville.
k105.com
Semi trailer buckles, closing Salt River Road
A semi trailer buckled as it left a Leitchfield business Wednesday night, closing Salt River Road for about two-and-a-half hours. Wednesday night at approximately 7:45, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Bart Glenn and Missy Skaggs responded to the 1000 block of Salt River Road after the trailer of a Majors Transit tractor-trailer, carrying a load of cardboard, buckled as it left Core-Mark.
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City
CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
k105.com
Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars
A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
wvih.com
Checks Stolen From Bowling Green Church
Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of several checks from a local church. Police say after the checks were stolen, several of them were altered and fraudulently cashed. Surveillance footage from August 1, 2022 shows a silver Honda Odyssey enter the church parking lot and pull up to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
Wave 3
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins
k105.com
Caneyville felon facing drug, gun, hindering prosecution or apprehension charges
A Caneyville felon is facing drug, gun and hindering prosecution or apprehension charges. On Wednesday evening September 15 at approximately 9:30, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter, Erik Franklin and Andy Cast arrived at 28 East Frank Street in Caneyville to serve a suspect, Dakota Payton, 26, of Caneyville, with an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.
Motorcycle crash closes portion of Lebanon Pike
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed a portion of Lebanon Pike early Wednesday morning near Donelson.
k105.com
Caneyville, Leitchfield Fire Departments battle large hay bale fire for nearly six hours
For nearly six hours Tuesday afternoon, the Anneta and Leitchfield Fire Departments battled a blaze where 200 large round hay bales caught fire, destroying a hoop barn. Tuesday just after noon, the fire departments were dispatched to Camelot Farms, in the 2000 block of Green Decker Road (off Hopewell Road), after a large hoop barn and round hay bales (aka rolls) stored inside the barn caught fire.
