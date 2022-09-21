For 20th Straight Year, Princeton Review Ranks KU as One of Best in Northeast. Kutztown University has been featured as one of the "Best in the Northeast" by The Princeton Review for 2023. The education services company is widely known for its test prep programs and college and graduate school guides. KU is among 224 institutions named to the regional list. Kutztown University has been included in the "Best of the Northeast" in 20 consecutive rankings, dating back to the 2004 rankings released in August 2003.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO