Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The Arts
Famous discount store opening another new location in New York
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' Tour
hudsonvalleyone.com
County commemorates Covid
Schools and arts organizations are being notified that artist designs are being sought for a memorial at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz to commemorate the sacrifices and strength of the community during the Covid pandemic. Established in March 2022 by former county executive Pat Ryan, the Covid 19...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ulster County announces plan to increase affordable housing
Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras announced a new program aimed at tackling the county’s housing crisis. But one housing advocacy group called on the county to do more. "We had last night a family with mother and children who were sleeping in a parking lot," said Rashida Tyler,...
Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This
Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Senate candidates square off at business breakfast
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and his Democratic opponent for the State Senate’s 39th District, Julie Shiroishi, had a brief debate at the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Rolison, a Republican who has been the mayor of Poughkeepsie since 2016, told...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major sewer project continues in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the City of Newburgh’s North Interceptor Sewer Replacement project. Construction crews work on Colden Street to install A new 36-inch diameter fiberglass reinforced polymer mortar sewer main. Two other construction crews are working simultaneously on the construction of the first deep shaft at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Dems select new leadership
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Democratic Committee on Thursday named Michael Dupree to be the party’s chairman. Dupree, vice-chair of the committee for nine years, was unopposed for the seat. Outgoing chairperson, Julie Shiroishi, stepped down as leader to focus on her campaign for the state senate. Dupree...
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Visions of moving the Village of Goshen forward with New York Forward
Complementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, referred to as DRI, is the newly launched New York Forward grant program, created to invigorate downtown areas in New York State’s smaller and rural municipalities. Whereas, the DRI is aimed at revitalizing large cities, Forward is directed at enhancement of smaller townships, villages and hamlets.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Molinaro Announced $205,000 in Funding
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
Boil water advisory for Town of New Windsor water system
A water system shutdown next week is prompting a boil water advisory for the Town of New Windsor Water System.
Need Job? Mammoth Hiring Event Set for Newburgh NY October 2022
Do you keep hearing about 'all these great jobs' that are paying more than ever before for workers? Whether you already have a job, or not, why not investigate what is going on in the current job market? Worst that can happen is you have to give notice at your current job and you get to brush up on your interview skills, right?
3 Mexican Restaurants Reportedly Closed in New Paltz This Year
Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Properties Sold For Redevelopment
Two properties on Union Road in Spring Valley were recently purchased by MF Monsey Management. The properties were purchased from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley and are located at 53 and 61 Union Road. The combined purchase price was $4.65 million for a total of 1.12 acres. The properties were...
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beacon’s Pocket Dam rehab completed
BEACON – Rehabilitation of the City of Beacon’s Pocket Dam, one of three dams and two wells that supply the city with its water, has been completed with the valve reopened and the reservoir refilling. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the dam was leaking some 80,000 gallons of water...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County is an ice cream lover’s dessert oasis
Anyone who has experienced the salivating sensation of craving an ice cream cone can attest that the sugary, creamy treat is near-irresistible. It’s not just because our bodies and taste buds have evolved to crave sugar on a regular basis. When you break down the chemistry behind ice cream, it’s easy to see why. The delectable dessert was born of the perfect combination of sugar, fat, and air to light up the dopamine receptors in our brain.
Dutchess Residents Warned Their Toilets May ‘Gurgle and Bubble’
Local officials advise residents to keep their toilet lids closed to avoid splatter when their toilets begin to gurgle. It may seem like a joke, but this is advice that residents should take very seriously. The possibility of your toilet gurgling and making noises all by itself comes just as...
Dutchess County New Emergency Readiness App: Why Do You Need It?
Dutchess County has just modified how they give out information to its residents. Not just in case of an emergency, like a tornado or severe snow storm, but also when they are going to be doing road work, or if there is a sensitive resident who cannot be located. They wanted to make it seamless to get the info out, so they are launching a new app.
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
