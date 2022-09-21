‘Kids Day Out’ Will Offer a Day of Fun for Elementary-Aged Students When School is Out Throughout the Year, Starting with Monday, Sept. 26

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Montgomery Co. schools exceed literacy expectations, but miss target for math
Reading scores were up for students last year in Montgomery County, Maryland, but math scores missed their performance target, reflecting what is being seen across the country. “We’ve seen some things that tell us a bit more about how our students have been impacted by the pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Monifa...
Charles Co. Students can participate in the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is helping to prepare students for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program by hosting upcoming student and parent/guardian information sessions, one held each month in September, October, and December. The topics will cover reading, writing, speaking, and listening strategies. The program is geared toward high school students. The Seal of […]
fox5dc.com
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid
WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
mocoshow.com
Poolesville Skatepark Design Meeting
Skatepark design professionals from Pillar Skateparks will be holding a design meeting for an expansion of current Poolesville park at 19710 Wootton Avenue. They will be presenting some concept designs and receiving input from the skater community. “This is a great time to be involved and give your input. All ages welcome! The meeting will be held at Town Hall on Wednesday, October 5th, 6:00 PM. Come be part of the fun!!”
NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Oktoberfest Returns Sunday, October 9
The City of Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest celebration returns after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, October 9. The event will take place from 12-5pm in the Kentlands. Full details below from the City of Gaithersburg:. “Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration...
fox5dc.com
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
mommypoppins.com
Visiting ZavaZone Trampoline Park with Kids: What to Know Before You Go
When the weather isn't great and your kids just need to burn some energy, a trampoline park is the perfect indoor activity. Luckily, there are plenty of fun trampoline parks near DC where kids can bounce, jump, and climb their wiggles away. My family recently had a chance to visit ZavaZone Trampoline Park at the Potomac Mills shopping center in Woodbridge, Virginia (there are also locations in Sterling, Virginia, and Rockville, Maryland). All three of my kids—11-year-old twin boys and an 8-year-old girl—had a blast. They had so much fun, in fact, that we added more time after our hour of play was over!
mocoshow.com
PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24
On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teacher asks students to walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policy
A teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools is urging students to walk out of school next week in protest of new statewide policies for transgender students from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The teacher, a history and social studies instructor at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an...
Bay Net
SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School
WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
mocoshow.com
MCPS’s Enhanced Safety Measures for Athletic Events to Take Effect at Friday’s High School Football Games
At a press conference on Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools announced several new safety measures that will be implemented at upcoming sporting events as a result of last week’s incident at Gaithersburg High School that resulted in the Gaithersburg/Northwest High School Football Game being called off following an on-field altercation between the teams, as well as the arrest of five individuals for fights that occurred after the game in Gaithersburg High School’s parking lot. The safety measures include:
mocoshow.com
Lovesac is Coming to Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown
Specialty furniture brand Lovesac is planning to open a new location in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown. The company’s name comes from the brand’s original Durafoam-filled bean bags called Sacs and will be located at 111 Crown Park Ave, next to LA Fitness in the space that was formerly home to Couture Bridal of Maryland (which is now located at 322 East Diamond Ave in Gaithersburg).
mocoshow.com
Markoff’s Haunted Forest Celebrates it’s 30th Anniversary
Markoff’s Haunted Forest, located at 19120 Martinsburg Rd in Dickerson, is one of Maryland’s greatest Halloween events. For its 30th anniversary, you’ll experience the culmination of MHF’s 30 years in the business starting September 30th: “2022 is going to be epic. Heart-pounding scares; Terrifying , twists & turns; Eerie glades & creepy trail ghouls; and Fright-full scenes for you to tremble your way through like Mummy’s little kitten.”
D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs
RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
mocoshow.com
Rarely Seen Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Found in Gaithersburg
“Rare sighting!” wrote the Audubon Naturalist Society (ANS) after local nature lover Carol Lightfoot found and showed ANS’ Conservation Outreach Manager Gregg Trilling an insect friend identified as a Hickory Horned Devil during a soccer match in Gaithersburg. The Hickory Horned Devil is most often observed when it...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 9/22-9/25: DC Fashion Week, Maryland Seafood Festival, and Porchfest
Autumn has arrived, but there are some last-minute summer events to enjoy before the fall season sets in. So let’s save the cozy sweaters for next month, and head outdoors for seafood fun at the beach or an opera at the market. Who’s with me?. Best Things to...
mocoshow.com
31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” Parade and Festival Returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, with Theme of ‘Discovering East County’
The 31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” parade and festival is returning this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, focused on the theme of “Discovering East County.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the festival at the Marilyn J. Praisner Library and Community Recreation Center will be in full form from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
