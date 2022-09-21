ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

‘Kids Day Out’ Will Offer a Day of Fun for Elementary-Aged Students When School is Out Throughout the Year, Starting with Monday, Sept. 26

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Students can participate in the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is helping to prepare students for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program by hosting upcoming student and parent/guardian information sessions, one held each month in September, October, and December. The topics will cover reading, writing, speaking, and listening strategies. The program is geared toward high school students. The Seal of […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid

WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Poolesville Skatepark Design Meeting

Skatepark design professionals from Pillar Skateparks will be holding a design meeting for an expansion of current Poolesville park at 19710 Wootton Avenue. They will be presenting some concept designs and receiving input from the skater community. “This is a great time to be involved and give your input. All ages welcome! The meeting will be held at Town Hall on Wednesday, October 5th, 6:00 PM. Come be part of the fun!!”
POOLESVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC

A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Oktoberfest Returns Sunday, October 9

The City of Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest celebration returns after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, October 9. The event will take place from 12-5pm in the Kentlands. Full details below from the City of Gaithersburg:. “Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mommypoppins.com

Visiting ZavaZone Trampoline Park with Kids: What to Know Before You Go

When the weather isn't great and your kids just need to burn some energy, a trampoline park is the perfect indoor activity. Luckily, there are plenty of fun trampoline parks near DC where kids can bounce, jump, and climb their wiggles away. My family recently had a chance to visit ZavaZone Trampoline Park at the Potomac Mills shopping center in Woodbridge, Virginia (there are also locations in Sterling, Virginia, and Rockville, Maryland). All three of my kids—11-year-old twin boys and an 8-year-old girl—had a blast. They had so much fun, in fact, that we added more time after our hour of play was over!
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#Family Activities#Mcpd#Activemontgomery Org
mocoshow.com

PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24

On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS’s Enhanced Safety Measures for Athletic Events to Take Effect at Friday’s High School Football Games

At a press conference on Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools announced several new safety measures that will be implemented at upcoming sporting events as a result of last week’s incident at Gaithersburg High School that resulted in the Gaithersburg/Northwest High School Football Game being called off following an on-field altercation between the teams, as well as the arrest of five individuals for fights that occurred after the game in Gaithersburg High School’s parking lot. The safety measures include:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Lovesac is Coming to Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown

Specialty furniture brand Lovesac is planning to open a new location in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown. The company’s name comes from the brand’s original Durafoam-filled bean bags called Sacs and will be located at 111 Crown Park Ave, next to LA Fitness in the space that was formerly home to Couture Bridal of Maryland (which is now located at 322 East Diamond Ave in Gaithersburg).
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Markoff’s Haunted Forest Celebrates it’s 30th Anniversary

Markoff’s Haunted Forest, located at 19120 Martinsburg Rd in Dickerson, is one of Maryland’s greatest Halloween events. For its 30th anniversary, you’ll experience the culmination of MHF’s 30 years in the business starting September 30th: “2022 is going to be epic. Heart-pounding scares; Terrifying , twists & turns; Eerie glades & creepy trail ghouls; and Fright-full scenes for you to tremble your way through like Mummy’s little kitten.”
DICKERSON, MD
DCist

D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rarely Seen Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Found in Gaithersburg

“Rare sighting!” wrote the Audubon Naturalist Society (ANS) after local nature lover Carol Lightfoot found and showed ANS’ Conservation Outreach Manager Gregg Trilling an insect friend identified as a Hickory Horned Devil during a soccer match in Gaithersburg. The Hickory Horned Devil is most often observed when it...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” Parade and Festival Returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, with Theme of ‘Discovering East County’

The 31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” parade and festival is returning this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, focused on the theme of “Discovering East County.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the festival at the Marilyn J. Praisner Library and Community Recreation Center will be in full form from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25

Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
GAMBRILLS, MD

