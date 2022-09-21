Read full article on original website
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Student brought gun to Northtown on Wednesday, says North Kansas City Schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The school district said a student brought a gun to North Kansas City High School, or Northtown, on Wednesday. In a letter to families and staff, the district said one student reported seeing another student with a gun. A gun was, indeed, found in the...
KCTV 5
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
kttn.com
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
NKCHS student taken into custody Wednesday for reportedly possessing firearm
A North Kansas City High School student was taken into custody by police Wednesday for reportedly bringing a firearm to school.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man who pointed gun at officers and was shot pleas to multiple counts
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man was convicted Friday of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer that occurred Feb. 13, 2022. The man, Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case of auto...
Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house
Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an August 19 shooting death that began as a fistfight outside a KCMO house.
KMBC.com
KC Art Institute on high alert after multiple instances of man trying to lure people to his car near campus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have been multiple reports of a man flashing people and trying to lure them to his car near the Kansas City Art Institute campus, according to KCAI security. Campus security sent an email to students and staff asking them to keep their eye out...
KCTV 5
Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iran following death of woman in police custody
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
Kansas City police release photos of suspects in attack of store clerk
Kansas City police release surveillance pictures of two suspects accused of attacking a store clerk at Royal Liquor on March 11, 2022.
KCMO man convicted for shooting, killing woman with 3 children inside home
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted for shooting and killing a woman inside a home while her three children were inside.
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
Missouri man killed in crash along I-35
Authorities say a Kansas City man has died following a crash along I-35 in Marietta.
KCTV 5
Oak Grove mom encouraged by federal grant to fight opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The White House is pouring $1.5 billion into addressing the opioid overdose epidemic. It’s welcome news for one local mom whose son barely survived a fentanyl overdose. The money is being spread through all states, tribal lands and territories....
mycouriertribune.com
Jackson County pays $405,000 in settlement where bras set off metal detectors
(The Center Square) – Jackson County taxpayers will pay $405,000 to settle two sex discrimination lawsuits stemming from womens' undergarments setting off metal detectors at a detention center. The sheriff at the center of the suit says there's more to the story than a settlement. The Jackson County Legislature...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Daughter still searches for justice 12 years after Ronald Burns homicide
RIVERSIDE, Mo (KCTV) — For more than 12 years, a daughter has waited to see her father’s killer caught. Erricka McCullen insists she won’t give up on receiving justice for her dad. McCullen remembers her father, Ronald Burns, as a giving and caring man who did not...
KMBC.com
Investigators: School bus driver was momentarily distracted before bus overturned in Clay County
PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — Officials in Clay County, Missouri, say a school bus driver has been ticketed after her bus was involved in a rollover crash with students on board last week. The Clay County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit has finished its investigation into the Sept. 12 bus...
