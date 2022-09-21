ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Independence police sergeant dies, department announces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
CAMERON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Osage#School Resource Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy