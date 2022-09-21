ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago West steals show at Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana presentation: ‘A mini icon’

Fans can’t get enough of Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, at this year’s Milan Fashion Week.The four-year-old joined her elder siblings, North, nine and Saint, six, at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan on Saturday (24 September).The show, titled Ciao Kim, was guest curated by the Skims founder, who worked with the Italian fashion house to recreate a selection of its archival looks from the 1990s and early 2000s.The siblings sat in the front row at the show, accompanied by their grandmother, Kris Jenner, and aunt Khloe.Chicago was dressed in an all-black catsuit under...
CELEBRITIES
Watch Blackberry Smoke Get Down With Live Performance Of “Good One Comin’ On”

Happy Sunday y’all. There is no better song to kick off your Sundya Funday than “Good One Comin’ On.” I grew up listening to the original of this song recorded by Trent Willmon off of his album, A Little More Livin’.  I remember clear as day hearing this song for the first time. I was going to pick up a horse when I was about 13 out in the boonies, and my horse trainer put his album on in the truck. […] The post Watch Blackberry Smoke Get Down With Live Performance Of “Good One Comin’ On” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
This Mashup Of Cardi B’s “WAP” & Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Sure Is… Something

One of my favorite things to do is find songs that have no business having a country cover that for some god-forsaken reason have one. That’s how I came across probably my favorite thing on the entire internet. Travis Yee’s cover of “WAP” (yes, that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song) in the style of  Garth Brooks. Specifically to the tune of “The Dance.” Because… obviously. Nothing screams vulgar sex song quite like Garth Brooks’ “The Dance.” When I […] The post This Mashup Of Cardi B’s “WAP” & Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Sure Is… Something first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
THEATER & DANCE

