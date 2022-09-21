Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots

Amid its most impressive and explosive offensive performance of the season Oregon also wound the clock back to an old school formation. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) sent a sixth offensive lineman, true freshman Josh Conerly Jr., out for multiple run plays in last week’s win over BYU. An extra offensive lineman or two isn’t necessarily anything new, but Oregon also utilized three tight ends in the formation, with Patrick Herbert serving as a fullback in what was effectively 14 personnel (one back, four tight ends) lined up as 23 personnel with different players.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO