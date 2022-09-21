Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots

Read full article on original website
Bill Oram: Chance Nolan can’t repeat Fresno magic as interceptions cost Oregon State in loss to USC
Chance Nolan had done it before, so why not once more?. Wasn’t it just two weeks ago that Nolan took the ball with barely a minute left, his Beavers trailing by three, and guided Oregon State the length of the field to snatch a historic victory?. “It felt similar,”...
Oregon State adamant 17-14 loss to No. 7 USC won’t define the 2022 season
This was Oregon State’s moment Saturday night. For more than 58 minutes, the Beavers were on the verge of a program-defining win under fifth-year coach Jonathan Smith. Seconds later, the moment was gone, as No. 7 USC rallied for a 17-14 win over Oregon State before a raucous crowd of 28,768 at Reser Stadium.
What Jake Dickert said after Washington State lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 15 Oregon defeated Washington State, 44-41, Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium. Jake Dickert recapped the Cougars’ first loss of this season. Below is a transcript of Dickerts’s postgame press conference. “I think credit goes to Oregon. I think they played a tough 60-minute football game. I think...
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 USC Trojans: 5 things to watch
Oregon State opens Pac-12 play Saturday night in grand style, as the unbeaten Beavers take on No. 7 USC at 6:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. Here are five things to watch for Beavers-Trojans:. Is Oregon State ready for the moment?. Corvallis began to display electricity Friday with fans pouring into...
Oregon State’s 4 turnovers costly in Beavers’ 17-14 loss to No. 7 USC Trojans: Game at a glance
Oregon State took the lead with less than 5 minutes to play in a defensive battle with No. 7 USC, but Caleb Williams and the Trojans would not be denied, and neither would the USC defense. Williams drove the Trojans on an 11-play, 84-yard drive capped off with a 21-yard...
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ loss to No. 7 USC Trojans
Caleb Williams threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 1:13 to play, and the No. 7 USC Trojans then got their fourth interception of the night off Oregon State’s Chance Nolan to seal a 17-14 victory Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. In a back and...
Officials In Oregon-Washington State Game Getting Crushed Over Controversial Decision
Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game. In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars
We are live from Martin Stadium, where No. 15 Oregon is taking on Washington State. The Ducks (2-1) aim to open Pac-12 play with a win for the fourth straight season and earn a fourth straight win in the series. The Cougars (3-0) are looking for their second win over...
Oregon Ducks wind the clock back with ‘14 Josh’ heavy formation
Amid its most impressive and explosive offensive performance of the season Oregon also wound the clock back to an old school formation. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) sent a sixth offensive lineman, true freshman Josh Conerly Jr., out for multiple run plays in last week’s win over BYU. An extra offensive lineman or two isn’t necessarily anything new, but Oregon also utilized three tight ends in the formation, with Patrick Herbert serving as a fullback in what was effectively 14 personnel (one back, four tight ends) lined up as 23 personnel with different players.
Robby Hauck’s record return highlights Montana Grizzlies’ lopsided win over Portland State Vikings
Robby Hauck returned a short field goal attempt 99 yards on a day that the coach’s son became Montana’s all-time leading tackler and the second-ranked Grizzlies used a number of big plays to roll to a 53-16 win homecoming win over Portland State on Saturday in Missoula, Montana.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks rallied past Washington State
Oregon defeated Washington State, 44-41, Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first road win of the season. Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “Gutsy performance.”. -- Washington State “outperformed” them most...
Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night
One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too. USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye...
Bo Nix connects with Troy Franklin for 50-yard touchdown to cap furious 4th quarter rally for Oregon Ducks at Washington State
Bo Nix’s performance under pressure, a matter of four years of scrutiny for the quarterback, is beginning to shift. It’s been a great development for the Oregon Ducks and could redefine the former Auburn signal-caller’s college career.
Oregon State Beavers vs No. 7 USC Trojans 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Oregon State kicks off Pac-12 play Saturday with a blockbuster, as the Beavers play host to No. 7 USC in a battle of unbeatens at 6:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. The Beavers, playing USC for perhaps the final time at home, look to beat a top-10 Trojans team for the third time since 2006.
Pac-12 recruiting update: Big win by Oregon Ducks, huge opportunity for Oregon State Beavers, fallout at ASU,
The Hotline is delighted to provide Pac-12 fans with a weekly dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. The following information, in his words, was provided to the Hotline on Sept. 22 …
Oregon State’s Anthony Gould, raised by an Army mother and toughened by wrestling, thrives at receiver
Anthony Gould’s current home is Oregon, where the fourth-year junior has evolved as one of Oregon State’s top receivers. Four years ago, Gould graduated from West Salem High. But his heart? That’s in Leavenworth, Kansas. The town of some 37,000 people was his childhood home. It means...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Oregon State Beavers face the #7 USC Trojans from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans. When: Saturday,...
Bill Oram: Oregon State Beavers’ football history can be told through wins against ‘fancy pants’ USC
It’s not a rivalry, at least not in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have a catchy name and for most of the past 100 years it hasn’t been particularly competitive. But games against USC have always meant something extra at Oregon State. In fact, the history of Beavers football can be told through the wins — rare though they’ve been. Especially the ones in Corvallis.
HS Spotlight: Lakeridge football’s Joey Olsen headed to USC
Olsen verbally committed to USC and with his commitment became the first big-time Oregon high school football prospect in the Class of 2024 to pledge to a college program.
Friday Night Football: September 23, 2022
Week 4 of the high school season sees OT between Barlow & Clackamas. Plus, Dallas gets a big road win & West Linn dominates the top-ranked team from Washington.
