Talking cookies and cuisine

Good afternoon dear readers. I'm Gail Ciampa, Providence Journal food and dining editor.

As I write this, my house smells like Chinese food. My daughter is under the weather and craved her comfort food, That would be Chicken Teriyaki and Lo Mein Noodles from one of two Asian restaurants. I went out to pick it up.

Being 34 years apart, I'm not surprised that her idea of comfort food is different from mine. I favor chicken soup and toast when I'm sick. And gnocchi are my recovery food.

But my daughter is clearly on point with her choice. A new study has revealed that Chinese food is the US most searched cuisine, according to Google search data.

The research, conducted by BBQ experts foodfirefriends.com, analysed Google search data related to the 40 most popular cuisines in the world in different states, to find out what cuisines Americans search for (and eat) the most.

No. 1 was Chinese food with more than 3.35 million searches per month in the U.S.

Mexican food was No. 2 with 1.22 million searches while Thai was No. 3. No. 4 was Indian and No. 5 was Korean follwed by Japanese at No. 6 and Soul food No. 7, Rounding out the top 10 were Greek, Italian and Hawaiian food follow in the ranking with an average of 165,000, 165,000 and 90,500 searches in the US.

The study was conducted by foodfirefriends.com, which is a site dedicated to helping users grill and BBQ better. There are lots of recipes on the site as well as lots of practical guides. It is tailgating season after all.

It's beginning to feel like fall isn't it? I'm already thinking about what new cookies I'll make for my Christmas trays.

This one comes from Dorie Greenspan's newsletter which I get twice a week from the treasured baker. It comes with a cool story of Dorie visiting a shop, Cookie Love, owned an American ex-pat in Paris. Jean Hwang Carrant, a Taiwanese-American, left Kansas for love. She raised her family in Paris and opened her bakery.

Dorie writes that "The cookie is deeply and satisfyingly chocolate – there’s cocoa and melted dark chocolate in the dough and chunks of dark chocolate, too. There’s salted butter and salt (and the salt’s just right – it accentuates the chocolate). And there’s chili. Not a smidgen - enough to make you pay attention."

I bought the ingredients yesterday and can't wait to make them.

Chocolate Chili-Pepper Cookies

115 grams (4 ounces/1 stick) salted butter

115 grams (4 ounces) dark chocolate, chopped or in disks

2 large eggs, at room temperature

350 grams (12 ounces/1 3/4 cups) sugar (superfine or granulated)

150 grams (5 ounces/1 1/4 cups) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

50 grams (2 ounces/1/2 cup) unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

90 grams (3 1/4 ounces) dark chocolate, chopped into chip-size chunks

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon Thai bird’s eye chili flakes or chili powder (or Korean gochugaru)

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 325 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Melt the butter and the 115 grams of chopped chocolate in a saucepan over gentle heat, stirring regularly. Remove from heat and leave to cool for a few minutes.

Beat the eggs and sugar together until smooth. (I did this on medium speed in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, then worked on low for the rest of the mixing.) Incorporate the butter-chocolate mixture, then the flour, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt. When the dough is smooth, incorporate the chocolate pieces and the chili.

Form the dough into golf-ball-size pieces. (I used a medium scoop with a capacity of 1 1/2 tablespoons to portion the dough. I also rolled the dough between my hands to make balls as Jean does.) Space them about 7 cm (2 1/4 inches) apart on the baking sheets.

Bake one sheet at a time. Bake for 15 minutes, leave the cookies to rest on the baking sheet for 5 minutes and then allow to cool on a rack. Bake the second batch.

STORING: The cookies are delicious warm, but more interesting cool – that’s when you get the play between the crackle-crust and the interior. It’s also when the chili flavor perks up. Stored in a covered container, the cookies will keep for at least 3 days. They get drier and crisper, but remain wonderful.

Makes (about) 25 cookies

Adapted by Dorie Greenspan from Jean Hwang Carrant, owner of Cookie Love in Paris

Do you know why I love writing about food? The No. 1 reason is that I think food tells the story of all us and our society. The No. 2 reason is that it's food and it's delicious. Of course.

But I bet you didn't know No. 3 is that writing about food means very few evil trolls attack me on social media. If you aren't on social media, you don't know what that sentence means. But if you are, you've seen times you are appalled at the mean things people say on Facebook (to their friends no less) and Twitter.

Last week I saw many unpleasant comments about a bar that hasn't even opened up. Why? Because the owner is a politician. Clearly those with a lot to say don't like him. So why give this business, which will be managed day to day by a professional, a chance?

Being civil seems like the least we can all do. Let it begin with you and me.

Here's the story on that new bar. I'm excited to see what this manager will do and I'm happy to see an investment in downtown Providence.

Central Fall Provision has been connecting with the community for just shy of 100 years. The family business founder brought his kielbasa recipe to America from Poland. His son tweaked the recipe and his grandson added sausages from other culinary heritages in Germany, Portugal and Italy.

Now, the current owner is reaching retirement age and it's time to grow the business and that means selling. It's a business story with a lot of heart.

The New York Times released its list of the 50 restaurants in America they are most excited about right now.

I've only been to one (there are 4 in New England). I wrote about it last month. It was a magical dinner in Portland Maine.

Last but not least, we're having a party. That is The Journal is having a party. Critic's Choice is back after a two year break because of COVID.

The invites to my favorite restaurants, bakeries, wineries and distilleries should be in the mail. Stay tuned for who will be at the party.

For now, here are all the important details, including how you can contribute to Amos House when you buy your ticket. Use the promo code FLAVOR to save $5 off each ticket.

That's it for now dear readers. If you enjoy our weekly visits, please tell a friend to sign up here to receive my weekly newsletter, Gail's Food Feed.