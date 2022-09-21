ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Work on medical marijuana moves on, with or without General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
DELAWARE STATE
kentuckytoday.com

GOP lawmaker will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. James Hieb will not face charges in connection with his August arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. A memo obtained by KOIN 6 News says the Clackamas County district attorney is declining to pursue charges based...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

