Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Readers turn out to Washburn for Kansas Book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th annual Kansas Book Festival took place this weekend at Washburn University. The book festival, hosted by Mabee Library at the center of campus, welcomed over 60 local and non-local authors and also offered a variety of workshops and panels for book lovers to attend.
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
WIBW
Amelia Earhart statue unveiled at Atchison museum
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Amelia Earhart Foundation was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Saturday for a ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of Amelia Earhart. The statue, which is located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
lawrencekstimes.com
Some new Jayhawks have hatched outside the Kansas Union
A new statue commemorating an alum’s contributions to the Kansas Memorial Union was unveiled Friday. Since the beginning of the semester, students have been speculating about the contents of a blue egg with a red banner that cryptically read “Hatching September 23.”. “I thought it was going to...
WIBW
City of Topeka to celebrate culture change with beautification efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will celebrate a change of culture with beautification efforts from the Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance Initiative. The City of Topeka says with the help of the Greater Topeka Partnership that on Thursday, Sept. 22, Schendel Lawn & Landscape was announced as the presenting sponsor for a celebration to honor community efforts to beautify Captial City neighborhoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Gov. Kelly honors Kansas Gold Star Families with monument at Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas Gold Star Families on Friday by unveiling a permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument unveiled on Friday will stand as a memorial honoring the families of the more than 6,500 Kansans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
WIBW
Washburn takes down Missouri Western in overtime thriller
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football advanced to 3-1 on the season on Saturday night, taking down Missouri Western 38-31 in a back and forth battle in St. Joseph. The Griffons got on the board first with a 28 yd field goal early in the first quarter. The Ichabods responded soon after, as Kellen Simoncic ran a 1 yd score in himself on the QB keeper. 7-3 WU.
WIBW
Washburn University gifted $2 million from retiring president
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Retiring president of Washburn University Jerry Farley has gifted the school with a cool $2 million to go toward student scholarships. Washburn University says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Alumni Association and Foundation announced a $2 million gift from retiring President Jerry Farley and his wife, Susan.
WIBW
Kansas State Fair announces 2022 attendance numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson. That beats the total of 281,981 in 2021. Fair officials said The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Hundreds of volunteers turn out across Topeka for Nancy Perry Day of Caring
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 800 volunteers mobilized throughout Topeka to kickoff Nancy Perry Day of Caring. The day started off with a breakfast held at the Kay McFarland Japanese garden at the Topeka Zoo. Continuing the tradition, Nancy Perry welcomed the volunteers in the program. Jessica Neumann Barraclough, VP...
WIBW
Local quilters guild holds annual Quilt Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild held their annual Quilt Show at Sunrise Optimist Saturday. The show, named “Quilting in the 2020′s”, showed off over 150 quilts to the public. Guests were able to vote for their favorite quilt and participate in a silent auction. The proceeds from the auction are donated to the Center for Safety & Empowerment.
KOMU
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Kansas nature center
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) -- A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
WIBW
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center opens new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today the Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) opened its latest temporary exhibit, How People Make Things Inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours. This exhibit tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas, and technology transform raw materials into finished products.
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
WIBW
Emporia State falls in a close one to No. 14 Pittsburg State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football found itself in a defensive battle with No. 14 Pittsburg State at Welch Stadium on Saturday, but ultimately fell 14-13. The Gorillas started off the scoring, as Chad Dodson Jr. sent Bryce Murphy a 4 yd pass for an early score, 7-0 Pitt State.
Comments / 0