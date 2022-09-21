ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cesd_0i4RAnQG00

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district’s new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.

Mark Taylor previously served as county administrator in nearby Greene County, and prior to that served as counsel for Spotsylvania. He has no background in education.

Virginia Social Services warns of P-EBT phishing scam

“I would like to thank the Spotsylvania School Board for their trust in me to lead the School Division,” Taylor said in a statement on Sept. 21. “I look forward to working with the whole School Board, all of the administration, and the teachers and support staff to create an environment of innovation, inclusion, and high achievement in Spotsylvania schools.”

Taylor is set to begin his duties on November 1.

A Controversial History

The school board’s new conservative majority abruptly fired the previous superintendent without cause in January, and nominated Taylor to replace him after a brief search marred by accusations of cronyism.

Taylor was granted his superintendent’s license by the state board of education after a tense public hearing , during which even board members who voted in favor of his licensure said they believed the Spotsylvania School Board should not hire him.

“Were I on a local board I would consider these Facebook posts a disqualification,” said Youngkin appointee Dr. Alan Seibert.

The Facebook posts he referenced were a series of memes, posted to Taylor’s personal page, mocking transgender people and school shootings, as well as making racist innuendos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWv08_0i4RAnQG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23z6vw_0i4RAnQG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TIRS_0i4RAnQG00

Facebook posts, apparently made by Mark Taylor, which were submitted to the Board of Education for consideration in September.

In an interview with ABC-affiliate WJLA, Taylor claimed that he didn’t make the posts — which were dated over several months and interspersed with posts Taylor did not dispute making — and said his account may have been hacked.

As electric bills rise due to fuel costs, advocates call for reform in Virginia

And just last week, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced they would no longer provide security at school board meetings, writing that “our deputies on numerous occasions have been put in a position to side with one or more members regarding ‘disruptive’ citizens.”

The requests by board members, Major Troy Skebo told 8News, raised concerns that the deputies could be interfering with residents’ right to free expression and participation in the public processes of government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 93

General's Daughter
3d ago

Well, sounded like betsy devos the former Secretary of Education. Nothing like teachers having someone in control that has NEVER taught a day in their life.... telling them what to do. Just another reason to quit teaching!!!

Reply(3)
39
grunt
3d ago

Any BA from a good school should be more than enough education to be a school superintendent, it’s not rocket science, just managing people and resources with a strong dose of political input.

Reply(2)
16
Tammy
2d ago

Nope! As a former teacher with over 20 years in public education, my ideal superintendent was someone who had been in the trenches of teaching and had the propensity to walk in any classroom on any given day, grab a lesson plan, differentiate instruction to meet the wide range of learning needs, use data to inform instruction and manage a class very well. If at a minimum you can't do that, you can't tell teachers how to do their jobs. Sorry. For those saying teaching is not Rocket Science, you won't get it until you're in our shoes. Not everyone has the ability to effectively/efficiently manage a class of 30 (sometimes more) students, albeit ensuring they succeed academically under challenging conditions.Don't forget the middle and high school teachers who each teach 150 students. That's 150 students to plan for and 150 assignments to grade daily. The pandemic exposed some of the critics who didn't have the gall to instruct and manage their own children for a couple months.

Reply
7
