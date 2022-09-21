Read full article on original website
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen This Fall with BBQ, Smoked Meats: Report
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen this fall with a retooled menu that will include smoked meats and other barbecue offerings from Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report from Eater D.C. The popular fried chicken and soft-serve ice cream will remain on the menu. All Set Restaurant & Bar and...
NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 9/22-9/25: DC Fashion Week, Maryland Seafood Festival, and Porchfest
Autumn has arrived, but there are some last-minute summer events to enjoy before the fall season sets in. So let’s save the cozy sweaters for next month, and head outdoors for seafood fun at the beach or an opera at the market. Who’s with me?. Best Things to...
mommypoppins.com
Visiting ZavaZone Trampoline Park with Kids: What to Know Before You Go
When the weather isn't great and your kids just need to burn some energy, a trampoline park is the perfect indoor activity. Luckily, there are plenty of fun trampoline parks near DC where kids can bounce, jump, and climb their wiggles away. My family recently had a chance to visit ZavaZone Trampoline Park at the Potomac Mills shopping center in Woodbridge, Virginia (there are also locations in Sterling, Virginia, and Rockville, Maryland). All three of my kids—11-year-old twin boys and an 8-year-old girl—had a blast. They had so much fun, in fact, that we added more time after our hour of play was over!
mocoshow.com
PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24
On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
mocoshow.com
2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival to Take Place on September 24 in Rockville (Street Closures)
Las month we let you know the 2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival will take place on September 24th from 11am until 4pm at Rockville Town Square. The event is being held by Taiwan Sister Cities, an organization “dedicated to promoting, educating, and fostering intercultural understanding and cooperation among the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan.”
storereporter.com
New businesses for Potomac Woods Plaza, tastings are back at Trader Joe’s, Miller’s exits Rockville
Change is in the air at Potomac Woods Plaza, where several empty spaces are about to fill up. First to arrive will be Ricky Alessandro Salon, opening this fall in the former Studio Ten 83 spot near Starbucks. Next up: Baskin Robbins, relocating from Cabin John Village to the former Ibhana space. The third newcomer is fitness center F45, offering high-intensity interval training in the former BB&T bank building. Opening date TBD.
mocoshow.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
rockvillenights.com
Ebisu Life Store Japanese supermarket expanding in Rockville (Photos)
the Japanese supermarket at 836 Rockville Pike, has been so successful that the store is now expanding in size. A banner on the front of the vacant Mattress Frame space, located right next door at 832 Rockville Pike, says Ebisu Life is "coming soon." Inside, it looks like they are getting ready to punch through the wall separating the spaces.
mocoshow.com
31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” Parade and Festival Returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, with Theme of ‘Discovering East County’
The 31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” parade and festival is returning this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, focused on the theme of “Discovering East County.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the festival at the Marilyn J. Praisner Library and Community Recreation Center will be in full form from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five Montgomery County restaurants where you can celebrate Rosh Hashanah
With the high holiday quickly approaching, local restaurants are pumping out special menus in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins Sunday and ends Tuesday. Here are five Montgomery County restaurants offering specialized Rosh Hashanah menus:. Silver & Sons Barbecue. Silver & Sons Barbecue, which is a food truck that...
northernvirginiamag.com
Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It
From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
trazeetravel.com
citizenM Opens Second Location in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., welcomes citizenM’s second hotel, citizenM Washington DC NoMa, to the city. The new hotel opens two years after the brand’s first DC hotel, citizenM Washington Capitol. The new hotel features 296 rooms, all featuring citizenM’s unfailing dedication to design, art, technology and comfort. “We’re thrilled...
mocoshow.com
Two New New Restaurants Announced for Upcoming Commas Food Hall
Two more food tenants have been announced for Commas, a new 13,000 square foot food hall coming to the third level of Ellsworth Place (8661 Colesville Rd) in Downtown Silver Spring. Tokoa, which focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, and J&J Mex-Taqueria, a family owned restaurant which currently has a location at 6231 Georgia Ave NW, DC.
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
