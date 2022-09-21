ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance Lions kick off 79th rose sale event

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1835ob_0i4RASpt00

The City of Alliance is known as the Carnation City, but over the next few weeks roses are blooming as a major fundraiser for an area service club.

Alliance Lions Club recently kicked off its 79th annual Rose Day fundraiser with a dinner at First Christian Church.

Special guests were Alliance Mayor Alan Andreani, whose proclamation officially named Nov. 5 as Rose Day in Alliance.

The mayor also purchased the first dozen roses from Bill Prueter, chairman of Rose Day. Also present were Bill Robinson and Melissa Rudolph of Alliance City Health Department and 2022 Carnation Queen Kayla Martin, who was presented with a dozen roses.

Guest speakers were Alliance Health Commissioner Randy Flint, who spoke by video, and Environmental Health Director Bill Robinson. Both shared information regarding the challenges faced by the Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

History was made during the meeting, when, for the first time in the club’s history, Alliance Lions Club’s Distinguished Service Award was presented to a group rather than individuals.

This year’s award went to the staff of Alliance City Health Department for its extraordinary efforts during the pandemic. Robinson accepted the award on behalf of his co-workers.

Alliance Lions Club has a long history of selling roses to benefit the Alliance area, with a special focus on sight-saving help for the visually handicapped.

Roses are available to order for $20 per dozen from any Lion’s Club member. Roses will be delivered to area businesses on Nov. 4, and to residences on Nov. 5. For more information, call 330-823-1632.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
CLEVELAND, OH
barbertonherald.com

‘One-and-done’ turns 32

The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
BARBERTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Alliance, OH
Society
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Robinson
kentwired.com

Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows

Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
KENT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
CLEVELAND, OH
mhscardinalnation.org

The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!

Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#First Christian Church#Alliance Health#The Health Department#Lion S Club
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 166,524-square-foot healthcare facility in Ohio

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of the Cleveland Clinic Southpark Center, a 166,524-square-foot net-leased property in Strongsville, Ohio. The asset sold for $15.9 million. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was a national REIT based in Ohio.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy