Louisville, KY

Minority Caucus to Meet Thursday, September 22, 2022

Louisville, Kentucky
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY – The Minority Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council will meet at its normally scheduled day and time of 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from the 2nd floor Caucus Room within City Hall (601 W. Jefferson Street).

During the meeting members of the Minority Caucus will review upcoming items on the evening’s Metro Council agenda and discuss items that will be heard in committee. The Minority Caucus holds its regular meetings at 4pm of the same day as meetings of the Louisville Metro Council. Future dates for the Caucus Meetings are October 13, October 27, November 10, December 1 and December 15, 2022.

#City Hall#Politics Local#The Minority Caucus#The Caucus Meetings
