T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 1984 to 2004 T.J. Patterson was a councilman for District 2. Even after, he never stopped serving the Lubbock community. Starting in 1989, he provided some Christmas spirit for inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center. “Made that a tradition to go out, you know,...
‘Biggest boom I’ve ever heard’: Suspected thief’s getaway plan goes awry; homeowner calls it ‘instant karma’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nichole Shipman lives in central Lubbock and said her home was hit by thieves twice in 48 hours. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Shipman said she was sitting in her car in the driveway when a man on his bicycle rode past her, toward her home.
Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road. LPD received the call at 8:54 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All northbound traffic is being diverted...
One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
KCBD Investigates the County Canine Crisis: Elected officials weigh in on animals being dumped in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have an update on our County Canine Crisis investigation. Since our first report, viewers flooded our newsroom with similar stories of dogs being dumped all over the South Plains. Shannon Stark lives in Lubbock County and said there are nearly a dozen dogs roaming around...
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is housing its 20th annual Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday morning. The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser. The public is encouraged to join the festivities at the church...
Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
Saturday morning top stories: pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. On Friday night, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in central Lubbock. One was moderately injured in a rollover on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road. Authorities responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The person crashed in the...
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
Fifth grade students become ‘Doctors for a Day’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, Fifth graders from Bean Elementary School became doctors for a day. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) & the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) hosted a “mini-camp” to inspire and inform the elementary students considering the medical industry. Kids got to ‘experience a day in the life of a medical student. The event took place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23, at the TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building and F. Marie Hall SimLife Center, 3601 Fourth St. The elementary students took a field trip to the health science center to get some “on-the-job” experience.
Minority newspapers highlighted in TTU exhibit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legacy of the late T.J. Patterson will be on display thanks to a new exhibit organized by Texas Tech University next week. Patterson started “The Lubbock Digest” 45 years ago. It was a periodical that circulated the stories of Lubbock’s black community since 1977, though Patterson said it was for all of God’s people to read. Unfortunately, The Lubbock Digest printed it’s last issue in May of this year.
Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers will host the ninth annual “Lubbock City Limitless” fundraiser October 14, 2022. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the impeccable program facilitation the Centers continues to provide. The Centers are a refuge and the programs provided to each child are critical to alleviating high-stress situations. The Centers offer these children a safe place to flourish and leave the high-stress situations, even if only for a time.
City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27. For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed. The construction should last for four months. Motorists...
‘Fido bags’ for firefighters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out. Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 23. Hart 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
Reception kicks off new Southwest Collection Exhibit on Minority Newspapers
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - WHAT: The Humanities Center at Texas Tech will host a reception to kick off a new Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library exhibit celebrating the legacy of Hispanic- and Black-focused newspapers in Lubbock. WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28) WHERE: Formby Room, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, 16th...
WATHC: Red Raider Bryce Ramirez is back in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Bryce Ramirez returned to Lubbock this morning. Red Raider officials, Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red & the Masked Rider were at the Airport to welcome him back home. Ramirez suffered a left lower leg fracture in Saturday’s game at North Carolina State. He...
Bryce Ramirez returns to Raiderland after surgeries due to compound fracture
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech linebacker, Bryce Ramirez is back home. Raiderland gave him a warm welcome home. Ramirez fractured his left leg during the North Carolina State game last Saturday but after two surgeries in Raleigh, he is back in Lubbock. Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red, and The...
