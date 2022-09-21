Read full article on original website
Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022
Larger-than-life banned books are walking through downtown Doylestown, Bucks County, on Saturday evening. The marchers are dressed as books that have been banned across the United States. The books, including “Lawn Boy,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Bluest Eye,” depict LGBTQ themes, racism, and some have sexual explicit scenes.
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]
Friday night pizza is a tradition in our house. Usually, we make our own but from time to time we order in. Here are five of the local top rated (4.5 and up) places to get pizza in Lancaster City.
4 Cozy Cafes in Lancaster, PA (perfect to sip that pumpkin latte)
Can I start talking about pumpkin lattes and fall vibes yet? It's the best time of the year, and lucky for us calling Lancaster, PA our home, there's an abundance of cozy restaurants throughout the county.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence
Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.
A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads
Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Lancaster County has a rich heritage and history and is often referred to as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. With this comes Pennsylvania dutch foods, a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often sweet and sour combined.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Willow Grove Site in Which to Practice for Food Nework’s BBQ Brawl
3545 Welsh Road, Willow Grove.Image via Realtor.com. Fledgling flame masters looking for a spot to hone their barbecue skills, perhaps in training for a spot on Food Network’s BBQ Brawl, might want to consider 3545 Welsh Road, Willow Grove.
Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia
- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
Fetterman blasts Oz’s stroke comments during Bethlehem-area campaign stop
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival
Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
26-Acre Property for Sale in Elverson Was the Last Iron Furnace to Operate in Chester County
A 26-acre property in Elverson known as the Isabella Furnace house was the last iron furnace to operate in Chester County, and it’s now on the market for $2.1 million, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia magazine. Built in 1835 and named after Isabella Potts, the wife of ironmaker Henry...
La La Lobster Announces Massive Expansion Across NJ & PA
One of your favorite seafood places is expanding all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is great news if you don't have a La La Lobster near you...chances are you probably will soon. Lol. I just heard from the sole owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, and she filled...
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
