ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
WHYY

Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022

Larger-than-life banned books are walking through downtown Doylestown, Bucks County, on Saturday evening. The marchers are dressed as books that have been banned across the United States. The books, including “Lawn Boy,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Bluest Eye,” depict LGBTQ themes, racism, and some have sexual explicit scenes.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Delaware County, PA
Restaurants
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, PA
Food & Drinks
Delaware County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence

Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Earth#Comfort Food#Food Drink#6abc#Phil Jim#Steaks Hoagies#Food Network Magazine#Italian
BUCKSCO.Today

A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads

Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia

- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
184K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy