Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Press
Billy Joel Is In A Houston State Of Mind At Minute Maid Park
Call him the Piano Man, the Stranger, the Entertainer, or even a Big Shot (just don't blame him for instigating any conflagrations), Billy Joel doesn't need much of an introduction. His debut album was released just over 50 years ago, and he was a fixture on radio and that TV channel that used to play music videos for decades.
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
sanantoniomag.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
Click2Houston.com
Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
5 new additions to the Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance festival has added five new features. (Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival) The Texas Renaissance Festival will be coming to Todd Mission for a new season from Oct. 8-Nov. 27. Celebrating 48 years, the festival has added a variety of new features from new vendors to new performances. “We...
Foundation marks 100th anniversary of birth of Texas philanthropist Cynthia Woods Mitchell
Cynthia and George Mitchell were known for their philanthropy throughout the Houston region. (Courtesy The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation) Sept. 24 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cynthia Woods Mitchell, known throughout the Greater Houston area for her philanthropy and activity in communities including The Woodlands and Galveston.
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Best Dressed Women Embrace Sequins at Lunch With This Famed Designer In Town
The 2022 Houston Chronicle Best Dressed honorees backstage at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What a conundrum the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed luncheon presented to Houston fashion mavens on this late September day when the ornery mercury soared to 95 degrees. And what to wear midday in homage to featured designer Naeem Khan, whose fashions trend toward glitz and evening?
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstoniamag.com
5 of the Most Necessary Restaurants To Visit in Houston
Houston's restaurant scene is hardly a monolith. From being home to some of the best taco restaurants in the country to some of the best Indian food, the best late-night eats, and even the first cannabis-centric restaurant in the entire state of Texas, our city really does have it all. But with all of that endless variety, how can anyone possibly settle on which Houston restaurants are the most essential? Well, although it took quite a bit of research (a task that required quite a lot of help from our stomachs, which were happy to oblige), we've settled on a list of restaurants that we believe are the most essential ones for every Houstonian to try. The following five restaurants are our favorites of the many that have opened of late, and they are all restaurants that laid the groundwork for our favorite new restaurants of 2022. They combine mind blowing kitchen execution at the highest level with thoughtful service and attention to detail. And most important of all, they are each perfect representations of the uniqueness and versatility of our city's vibrant culinary community.
Click2Houston.com
21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall
HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
KHOU
Looking for a good Taco spot? Several taquerias in the Houston area made Yelp's Top 100 in America list.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papercitymag.com
New 33-Story Houston High-Rise’s $3 Million Sales Center Says Plenty About the Posher Than Posh Tower Coming
Interior view of the European spa-inspired pool atop 1661 Tanglewood. Simply visiting the posh sales office for the luxe 1661 Tanglewood residential high-rise provides incentive enough for one with ample resources to seriously consider staking a claim on one of the dwellings in the forthcoming development. The 33-story residential tower,...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef
Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
Click2Houston.com
40 things to know about Frank Billingsley as he celebrates 40 years of broadcasting
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Here are 40 things you might have never known about Frank and be sure to go to the bottom of the article for a number of photos of Frank through the years.
Where to shop for Mexican and Latin American food in Houston
From grocery stores to small markets, here's where to find spices, baked goods and more.
Comments / 0