(KNSI) — With just 46 days left until the November 8th general election, absentee voting begins on Friday. Residents of Stearns County may vote in person at two locations. The first is the Stearns County Service Center on County Road 138 in Waite Park. Look for signs for the election office. The second is a new location for 2022. It’s the new St. Cloud City Hall on 7th Street South. City Hall also has ballots available for voters living in St. Cloud, Sartell, Benton, or Sherburne County.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO