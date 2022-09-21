ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Early Voting Begins Friday for November General Election

(KNSI) — With just 46 days left until the November 8th general election, absentee voting begins on Friday. Residents of Stearns County may vote in person at two locations. The first is the Stearns County Service Center on County Road 138 in Waite Park. Look for signs for the election office. The second is a new location for 2022. It’s the new St. Cloud City Hall on 7th Street South. City Hall also has ballots available for voters living in St. Cloud, Sartell, Benton, or Sherburne County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Drought Worsens In Wright County, But That May Not Be A Bad Thing

(KNSI) – Severe drought returns to the southeast portion of Wright County, accounting for about 10 percent of the total land area. Another third is suffering from moderate drought, the mildest classification. Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of Stearns and Sherburne, along with about half...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Annandale High School Homecoming Queen Happy to Fit In

(KNSI) – Annandale High School’s Homecoming Queen has always stood out, but her mother says what means the most this week during the pageantry of the football game and the dance is the fact other students think she fits right in. “It’s been a good week, a very...
ANNANDALE, MN

