Environment

Elevated heat and moisture increases chance for storm development

High pressure has caused temperatures to rise into the triple digits this weekend. The high for today will be 107° at 2 p.m. but temperatures are likely to feel warmer throughout the day due to a southeasterly flow that has moved more moisture into the Coachella Valley. When moisture is elevated, it can cause temperatures to feel 5° to 10° warmer.
PALM DESERT, CA
Temperatures continue to rise this weekend

Our fall is beginning to feel like an extension of summer as temperatures continue to climb this weekend. A ridge of high pressure strengthening over the southwest is causing daytime highs to climb well into the triple digits. High temperatures will carry over into next week and have the potential to peak at 110°.
Heating up through the start of fall

Moisture has moved into Southern California thanks to a southeasterly flow. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 50s and 60s, creating a humid day in the Coachella Valley. The additional moisture and heat have led to the development of showers over the San Jacinto Mountains. Some sprinkles were even pushed east into the desert.
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
