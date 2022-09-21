Read full article on original website
SoCal to get even hotter Sunday with some parts reaching triple-digit temps
It was a hot day in Southern California on Saturday and it's going to be even hotter on Sunday.
KESQ
Elevated heat and moisture increases chance for storm development
High pressure has caused temperatures to rise into the triple digits this weekend. The high for today will be 107° at 2 p.m. but temperatures are likely to feel warmer throughout the day due to a southeasterly flow that has moved more moisture into the Coachella Valley. When moisture is elevated, it can cause temperatures to feel 5° to 10° warmer.
KESQ
Temperatures continue to rise this weekend
Our fall is beginning to feel like an extension of summer as temperatures continue to climb this weekend. A ridge of high pressure strengthening over the southwest is causing daytime highs to climb well into the triple digits. High temperatures will carry over into next week and have the potential to peak at 110°.
KESQ
Heating up through the start of fall
Moisture has moved into Southern California thanks to a southeasterly flow. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 50s and 60s, creating a humid day in the Coachella Valley. The additional moisture and heat have led to the development of showers over the San Jacinto Mountains. Some sprinkles were even pushed east into the desert.
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 2:50AM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot with temperatures 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San. Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN…Sunday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out...
kgoradio.com
