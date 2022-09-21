ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Kacey Kazmierski clinical running Lake Travis' offense in win over Dripping Springs

By Colby Gordon
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

The first district match in more than a decade between old rivals Dripping Springs and Lake Travis lived up to its hype.

In what was a battle between the top two teams in the Statesman’s area Class 6A poll, arguably the top two teams in all of Central Texas and the two remaining undefeated teams in District 26-6A, the play Tuesday at Dripping Springs High School was representative of two squads loaded with future college players.

In the end, the Cavs’ experience may have been the difference, as they received outstanding play from all their upperclassmen and pulled out a gutsy 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 win and are now in the driver’s seat for the district title.

“It’s amazing coming out of here with a win,” said Lake Travis senior outside hitter Logan Brannan, a Notre Dame pledge who fired a match-high 19 kills, many of which came at crucial moments. “We put in so much work coming into this match, and it was really a team victory. Kacey (Kazmierski) had great sets, our libero Emily Contreras made great hitting calls and everyone played well and had a part in our success.”

The match drew a playoff-type crowd with two enthusiastic student sections — with Dripping Springs’ perhaps providing the Cavs some literal bulletin board material with signs predicting a Tigers victory and claiming longtime Lake Travis coach Brandace Boren had “around 12” career victories.

But after dropping the first game, the Cavs played well down the stretch in each of the final three, with Avery Hamlin (13 kills) and Carrington Jaimes (10 kills) providing good hitting in addition to Brannan and Kazmierski running a clinical offense with 41 assists. The Cavs as a team made 69 digs.

“We knew coming in this would be a tough battle,” Boren said. “We knew we had to block well and pass and serve better than them, and I think tonight really showed off our depth. I couldn’t be more happy with our girls.”

Dripping Springs, which lost for the first time in more than three weeks, and seven days earlier produced a dominating sweep of Westlake, trotted out a seemingly endless number of hitters — led by Mackenzie Plante and Henley Anderson — and other front-row players, but Tigers coach Michael Kane noted Lake Travis’ serving was the difference.

“Hats off to them because they served us out of system,” he said. “We’re a team that has a relatively high side-out percentage, but we couldn’t find a way to get a side-out on the first ball — and that’s a credit to their serving. But this was a match between two teams who are ranked in the top 10 in the state and they just outplayed us.”

The first game was a back-and-forth affair with neither team leading by more than three points.

After trailing the majority of the last half of the game, Lake Travis took a 24-23 lead on Jaimes’ ace and a kill by Kendall Jurgens, but the Tigers won three straight points as Anderson fired a kill, Ava Williamson and Ashley Euston combined for a block and they forced a Cavs error.

Lake Travis overcame an early 7-3 deficit in Game 2, eventually tied it at 14-all, then went on a 9-1 run to close out the game as Hamlin, Kazmierski and Jurgens all ripped shots and Abby Teel fired an ace as part of a seven-point serving run.

Two kills by Brannan helped the Cavs close out a third game where the teams traded the lead several times, and in Game 4 Lake Travis rallied from a 19-14 deficit, with two kills from Hamlin and Kazmierski’s block being part of a 4-0 run to end the match.

While Kazmierski spent the last two years behind two-time first-team all-CenTex setter Kiana Reed — who is now suiting up for Texas Woman’s University — Brannan, Teel, Hamlin, Davis, Jurgens and Jaimes all saw plenty of court time a year ago, and it showed for Lake Travis in the match’s big moments.

“Our (upperclassmen) have some really lofty goals coming into the season and they aren’t just talking about it but are walking it with how they practice,” Boren said. “They’re great leaders on the court. I was proud of our huddles tonight when we were in distress how our seniors and upperclassmen pulled us out of them on the court.”

Anderson, who is a freshman but could probably already play for several Division I schools, knocked down 17 shots and Plante added 10 kills to lead Dripping Springs (28-10, 6-1).

Natalie Arnold recorded seven kills and Riley Certain, Euston and Williamson all finished with six shots for the Tigers, who will look for revenge when the two teams meet again Oct. 22 at Lake Travis.

“That’s what I told the girls is that we get to decide how we want to respond,” Kane said. “You obviously never want to lose a game, but we’ve shown this season we can bounce back from losses and learn from them.”

Jaimes’ five blocks led a solid performance at the net by Lake Travis (27-10, 7-0), with Hamlin, Kazmierski and Brooke Davis both contributing to the 11 the Cavs recorded.

Contreras paced the defense with 22 digs, while Kazmierski (13), Hamlin (10) and Teel (10) all reached double figures.

Jaimes also served four aces for Lake Travis, which can’t rest on its laurels as it visits Westlake on Friday.

“I actually like that we get these two in the same week, because it prepares us for playoffs,” Boren said. “You’ll see two tough teams back-to-back in the playoffs, but Westlake is always a fun rivalry match. It’s a fun match to coach.”

