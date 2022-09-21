ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large sycamore tree to be removed from Guernsey County courthouse square

The Guernsey County Commissioners elected to remove the large sycamore tree from the northwest corner of the courthouse square during Tuesday's meeting.

The decision was made with a 2 to 1 vote, with Commissioner Dave Wilson voting against the measure.

“I’m convinced that the tree is becoming a danger to those below it and a potential liability for the county,” said Commissioner Jack Marlin. “Several limbs have dropped from the tree over the past year, including two in the month of August alone. Both times there was no storm and nothing more than a light breeze.”

The first limb to fall last month did so during the pre-dawn hours of Aug. 10. A certified arborist was contracted to inspect all of the trees on the square, including the sycamore and to prune as deemed necessary. The work was completed on Aug. 12 but, just over two weeks later a second fallen limb was discovered the morning of Aug. 29 along East Eighth Street.

“We called in the arborist that morning to inspect the limb,” stated Marlin. “The scary thing is that he said that the fallen limb was alive at the time it fell, judging from the appearance of the leaves and the fact that it had a number of seeds on it.

“Let’s face it,” explained Marlin, “Look at the number of events on and around our square: Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, the Farmers Market, the Cruise-In and two-months of the Courthouse Music and Light Show. Sooner or later, someone is going to get seriously injured.”

“It’s a tough decision, but I feel it has to be done,” added Commissioner Ernest “Skip” Gardner. “I also feel that another tree should be planted in its place.”

“I understand the liability issue,” said Wilson. “But it’s tough for me to okay the removal of a tree that has seen so much history and that otherwise looks healthy.”

The tree will not be removed until after Oct. 1 in order to comply with Ohio Department of Natural Resources guidelines, which are intended to protect the habitat of several endangered bat species.

Earlier this summer, the commissioners voted to remove the locust tree adjacent to the sycamore as well as the evergreen at the front of the square, which is diseased. Those two trees are set to be removed next week, as well.

Contributed by the Guernsey County Commissioners.

