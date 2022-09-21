Read full article on original website
empath
3d ago
These parents now a days are to busy on social media being influencers. They don’t raise children. They are raising brainless bots. Books are the most important way for a child to learn, imagine, and expand their brains. It’s the parents that are failing.
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
"There are options for rape victims, the way I understand it, if a rape victim goes to a hospital," Republican Representative Doug Gilliam told Newsweek.
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Majority of Republican Voters Want to Make Christianity the Official Religion
More than 60 percent of Republicans want the U.S. to be declared a Christian nation, according to a new poll. Christian nationalism has quickly become the far-right’s new branding of choice, championed by prominent Republicans like U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the party’s nominee for governor in that key swing state. Proponents of Christian nationalism have said there should be no barrier between church and state in the U.S., an explicit rebuke of the First Amendment and one of the U.S.’ founding ideals.
What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell
Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
Fast Company
The unspoken reason women leave the workforce
It’s no secret women are leaving the workplace in record numbers. Millions of women are now gone from the workforce compared to pre-COVID-19, and while men are rapidly recouping lost jobs, women are returning to the workforce at a much slower rate. The most commonly cited reason is sky-high...
FOXBusiness
Facebook bans ad account of conservative children's book publisher Brave Books, then reverses course
EXCLUSIVE: Conservative children's book publisher Brave Books says Facebook pulled the plug on its advertising account on Thursday with no explanation and immediately denied the publisher's appeal. The account was restored after Fox News Digital reached out to Facebook for an explanation. Brave Books said the permanent suspension of Facebook...
Phys.org
Neoliberals are most receptive to political tricks, study finds
Do we fall for political tricks—when politicians tell us things that seem completely meaningless? Social psychologists of the University of Amsterdam tested how people respond to vague and meaningless statements like "To politically lead the people means to always fight for them" and "For better and stronger Gonfel!" (a fictitious country). They find that right-wing people, and especially neoliberals, are more receptive to such statements. The study is now published in the Journal of Social and Political Psychology.
September 24 conspiracies are everywhere. QAnon and conspiracy theorists are basing them on The Simpsons and a German politician.
A small gaffe in a speech has spawned a web of baseless conspiracy theories about the day September 24th.
Phys.org
Being a librarian isn't just about books. It's about helping everyone get access to information and resources
Michelle Martin is the Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services in the Information School at the University of Washington. She primarily teaches students who will be youth services librarians who work with children and young adults in libraries or other information science spaces. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation U.S. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
The American right’s future involves waging a 'religious battle' against the left, leaders say at a conservative conference
MIAMI — In a luxury Miami resort earlier this month, leading conservative politicians, influencers and academics gathered to formulate a grand path forward for the American right. Repeatedly, speakers here framed the ongoing fight against the American left in biblical terms — a “religious battle” in which Republicans must...
LGBTQ student group strikes deal with Yeshiva University, allowing other clubs to operate
The LGBTQ student group at Yeshiva University made the “painful” decision to pause its efforts to receive official university recognition so that the university would allow the rest of its student clubs to continue operating, the group said Thursday. The Supreme Court last week left intact a June...
If I mention the ‘modern male struggle’, do you roll your eyes? It’s time to stop looking away | Gaby Hinsliff
Progressives should take these problems seriously, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect' – the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories
Imagine the Monopoly Man. Is he wearing a monocle or not? If you pictured the character from the popular board game wearing one, you’d be wrong. In fact, he has never worn one. If you’re surprised by this, you’re not alone. Many people possess the same false memory of this character. This phenomenon takes place for other characters, logos and quotes, too. For example, Pikachu from Pokémon is often thought to have a black tip on his tail, which he doesn’t have. And many people are convinced that the Fruit of the Loom logo includes a cornucopia. It doesn’t. We call this phenomenon of...
Nearly Half Of Women Would Quit Work Over Employer's Position On Abortion: Poll
The death of Roe v. Wade is "clouding" women's economic futures, warned the survey's chief data scientist.
Non-religious are hardline, easygoing or spiritual, says UK thinktank
People who are not religious tend to fall into three groups: hardline, easygoing, and those who are spiritual while rejecting organised faith, according to a study. Its findings come ahead of new census data on religious identity due this autumn, which is expected to show a further jump in the proportion of the population that describe themselves as non-religious.
Gizmodo
Incel Communities Are Reportedly Engaged in a ‘Brothers-in-Arms' War Against Women
Self-described involuntary celibates lurking in the community’s largest forum are escalating their violent rhetoric according to a new report released by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The report found terms and keywords associated with acts of mass violence on the forum shot up 59% over the past year while approval of sexual violence against women on the site were nearly universal.
psychreg.org
Adults with a History of Childhood Trauma Can Benefit from Recommended Depression Treatments, Contrary to Current Theory
Adults with a major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that, contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
The Constitutional Case Against a Federal Abortion Ban
Welcome to Up for Debate. On Wednesdays, I round up timely conversations and ask readers a thought-provoking question. Later, I publish some of your thoughtful replies. (Were you forwarded this email? Sign up here.) Question of the Week. What are your thoughts or views about immigration? Feel free to write...
