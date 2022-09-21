Read full article on original website
Ballot error misprints Wisconsin independent’s information
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission has notified clerks that an independent candidate’s identifying information was printed incorrectly on general election ballots in the state’s 2nd District. The commission said an error at the state level meant county clerks didn’t get all the information on Douglas Alexander’s candidacy that they should have before printing ballots. Wisconsin law lets independents include a statement of no more than five words next to their name. Alexander had wanted “Term Limits on Congress” to appear next to his, rather than “Independent.” The commission is arranging for voters to see a notice about the omission.
PODCAST – The Debate(s)
There is only one debate scheduled in the race for Wisconsin governor, and only one debate scheduled in the race for U.S. Senate, as of Friday morning. “I think it’s unfortunate that we only have one debate in these races,” UW Elections Research Center director Barry Burden told the WTMJ Decision Wisconsin podcast. “Debates are different from everything else in a campaign. (It’s the only time) you can force a candidate to take questions they would prefer to avoid on the campaign trail.”
Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week. Darrell Brooks Jr.‘s public defender, Jeremy Perri, filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday requesting that he and assistant public defender Anna Kees be taken off the case because Brooks wants to represent himself. A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Tuesday. If granted it might have an impact on the Oct. 3 start date for Brooks’ trial on six homicide counts and about 70 other charges.
Study: Electric vehicle registrations have jumped 113% since 2013 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE- Electric Vehicles are becoming evermore present on roadways in the Badger State. According to a study by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the number of electric vehicles, or EV’s, registered in Wisconsin jumped from 319 in 2013 to roughly 10,000 at the end of 2021. Electric vehicle registrations have increased, on average, by more than 50% each year since 2013. In Wisconsin there are roughly 5.5 million total passenger vehicles registered in the state.
New area code coming to Wisconsin, replacing 608
MADISON – A new area code will soon be rolled out as the 608 area is running out of room for new numbers. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announcing the new area code, 353, saying they’ve been “forced” to create a new one. If you...
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon days as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency...
Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news...
