Bald Eagle Brings Fawn Into Nest for Her Babies to Feed on in Shocking Video

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
In this shocking and graphic footage on YouTube, a bald eagle brings a fawn into its nest for the baby eagles to feed on. The footage was originally posted by a channel called “Explore Live Nature Cams,” which posts dozens of live streams from their nature cameras, plus highlights from these streams in clips. The video below is one of these highlights.

The video begins as the bald eagle swoops in and deposits the remains of the fawn in the nest. Without question, the most striking image in the video is obviously the fawn’s decapitated head, which is featured prominently in the clip.

The clip reminds us of the brutality of nature. Many of the viewers took to the comment section to echo that same sentiment.

WARNING: FOOTAGE CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR SOME VIEWERS.

“Cycle of life nothing gets wasted,” one person wrote.

Another commenter had an equally cold observation. “I love how the mom eagle starts breaking off pieces for them. Reminds me of kids that ask to have there waffles cut into pieces.”

One commenter added a sarcastic remark. “I just wanna know if the deer is okay and doin well,” they wrote.

“Now imagine stepping on your food and using your feet as a fork to hold it down,” another person commented.

Bald Eagle Snatches Seagull Straight Out of Ocean

Recently, an Instagram account posted a viral video of a bald eagle snatching a seagull out of the ocean in British Columbia.

“It’s A Date,” the account captioned the encounter. “I’ll pick you up around dinner time, and I’ll take you to that spot I was telling you about. No, your friends can’t come.”

In the video, the bald eagle swoops in and plucks a seagull out of the ocean for dinner. Many seagulls follow behind chasing the bald eagle to no avail.

The account is popular on Instagram for posting nature videos at their most natural. While many online viral nature videos center on wholesome animals getting along with each other, this account is focused on the opposite. The account follows the food chain—basically, it chronicles nature eating nature and animals adapting to overcome chaotic environments.

However, the people taking the video couldn’t believe what they were watching, yelling out for the bald eagle to drop the seagull. The seagull then drags against the water at some points as it struggles to free itself from the eagle’s grip. However, it never wiggles free, despite the other gulls chasing after to help.

“Respect to the other seagulls. Ride or die,” they commented, referring to the seagulls chasing after the bald eagle.

Comments / 293

phil chase
3d ago

Before anyone starts whining about what the eagles are killing to eat, everyone should stop and think about where the beef,chicken, pork and fish we eat comes from ! Just saying 😌, think it over.

Reply(13)
103
Gaynor V. Henry
3d ago

If we stopped whining and crying, about the cruelty of it, we’d realize this is just nature. This is how it has worked since the beginning of time. It’s not as if the eagles goes for a couple of Happy Meals!

Reply(2)
58
Elk Hunter
3d ago

California granolas will press charges and set up protest below the tree, that mean ol eagle should be put in jail...why don't they help the whole world and go on a hunger strike for a year that will fix it.

Reply(3)
30
