ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Ryen Russillo
Person
Scott Van Pelt
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy