Shakira Breaks Her Silence on ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Gerard Pique Split, Slams ‘Fictional’ Tax Evasion Claims

 3 days ago
Shakira and Gerard Pique Shutterstock (2)

Setting the record straight. Shakira broke her silence on her split from ex Gerard Piqué — and addressed her ongoing tax evasion case in Spain.

"This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview," the "She Wolf" songstress, 45, explained in an interview with Elle published on Wednesday, September 21. "I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. ... It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation."

The pop star and the soccer player, 35, called it quits in June after 12 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the duo said in a joint statement at the time. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

The Grammy winner noted that the breakup has been particularly hard for the pair's sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

"It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids," the "Hips Don't Lie" singer told the outlet. "Incredibly difficult. ... I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

Last month, Piqué was spotted packing on the PDA with Clara Chía at a concert in Spain. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Shakira was "heartbroken" over the photos . “She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the source added.

Gerard Pique and Shakira attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shutterstock

The Colombia native didn't address the reason for her and Piqué's split, but she called the past few months "the darkest hour of my life." In addition to the breakup, Shakira is also caring for her ailing father and dealing with tax evasion charges brought by the Spanish government.

In 2018, prosecutors in Spain accused the Latin Grammy winner of defrauding the government of more than $15 million in taxes from 2012 to 2014. The authorities allege that Shakira claimed she lived in the Bahamas during this period while actually residing in Catalonia.

A Spanish prosecutor announced in July that the government is seeking a prison term of eight years as well a fine of 23 million euros if Shakira is found guilty of tax evasion. At the time, a rep for the artist denied the tax agency's claims and said Shakira considers the case "a total violation of her rights."

The former Voice coach denied the "false accusations" again on Wednesday, calling them "fictional" claims.

"First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year [in Spain] at that time at all," she told Elle . "I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So, as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one."

No trial date has been set, but Shakira said she feels "confident" that she has "enough proof" to support her case. "Justice will prevail in my favor," she added.

