ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Shades Pete Davidson for Wearing a Hoodie to ‘Meet Cute’ Premiere: ‘So Bad’

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423hYx_0i4R8kEg00
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kaley Cuoco thinks Pete Davidson should do better. The actress hilariously slammed the comedian’s decision to wear a hoodie to the Meet Cute premiere in New York.

“I’m glad Pete dressed up for the occasion,” Cuoco, 36, joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet event on Tuesday, September 20. “That is so bad.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, looked cozy in a white sweatshirt, which he paired with green track pants and maroon sneakers. The King of Staten Island star accessorized with bug-eye sunglasses and kept his platinum blonde mane tucked under the hoodie.

Cuoco, for her part, decided to get dolled up. The Big Bang Theory alum lit up the screening, sporting a sequin blazer dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She teamed the piece with a gold clutch and strappy black sandal heels. As for her glam, the California native opted for soft pink makeup and had her hair styled in a shaggy but chic ponytail.

According to the synopsis, the romantic comedy follows Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) as they “meet and seemingly fall in love at first sight.” However, it is later revealed that their connection is orchestrated by Sheila who has a time machine that allows them to keep “falling in love over and over” again. The plot hints that things take a turn when Sheila travels to Gary’s past to “change him” into her “perfect man.”

The film debuts on Wednesday, September 21, via Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ah4h0_0i4R8kEg00
Kaley Cuoco Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Though Cuoco wasn’t impressed with Davidson’s red carpet attire, the two became fast friends while working on the project, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last year.

“Kaley and Pete have bonded a lot while filming so much so that they’ve become very good friends,” the insider revealed in September 2021. “They’re very supportive of each other and there’s no doubt they’ve been staying in touch post-filming.”

Cuoco confirmed their bond in April, gushing over the actor in an interview with Glamour. “We really became very good friends, and he truly is one of the nicest people in the world,” the actress said. “Some people would walk by and be like, ‘F–k you, Pete Davidson.’ And then the next person would drive by and be like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m your biggest fan!’ And he’d laugh.”

Kim Kardashian echoed similar sentiments following her split from Davidson earlier this summer. “He’s a cutie,” the reality star, 41, said of the Set It Up actor while chatting with Mel Ottenberg, the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine, for her American Dream-themed cover story, which was published on September 6.

“He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” Kardashian added. Us confirmed their breakup in August after the two had been dating for nine months.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Meet Cute#The Red Carpet Event#The Big Bang Theory#Dolce Gabbana
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy