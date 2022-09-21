ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Spotted Together for the 1st Time After Affair Allegations

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSxxf_0i4R8iTE00
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On the same page? Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were spotted together for the first time after multiple women claimed the Maroon 5 band member cheated on his wife with them.

Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Ever!

Read article

Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, were all smiles on Tuesday, September 20, as they picked up their daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, from school , according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail .

During the outing, the musician appeared to be in a good mood while sporting a simple band shirt and black shorts. The model, for her part, kept it casual with a white T-shirt and sunglasses.

This marks the couple's first public appearance since an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh alleged that she had an affair with Levine. The internet personality took to TikTok on Monday, September 19, where she shared alleged screenshots from her conversations with the singer.

Levine, for his part, publicly denied cheating on Prinsloo in a social media statement.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoshn_0i4R8iTE00
Sumner Stroh MEGA

He added: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline

Read article

Stroh, 23, later seemingly addressed the California native's response , writing via her Instagram Story, “Someone get this man a dictionary." Since Levine's denial, multiple other women have come forth with their own allegations that the songwriter was unfaithful with them.

A comedian named Maryka shared her own screenshots on Tuesday from alleged conversations between her and Levine. After she asked if Levine was married, he allegedly responded, “Yeah, but it’s complicated.”

Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Read article

Prinsloo, who has not publicly spoken about the scandal, recently announced that she is expecting her third baby with the former Voice coach . Amid reports that the pair were expanding their family, the Victoria's Secret model showed off her growing bump in an Instagram selfie.

"Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️," she wrote in September 15, alongside a snap of her posing in a cropped T-shirt.

Comments / 0

Related
HelloGiggles

More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
UPI News

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife

A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Reveals Why She Wants Mom Christine and ‘Mom’ Robyn With Her During 1st Home Birth: Watch

Double the moms, double the support! Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown gushed over her mom, Christine Brown, and dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while preparing to give birth to her first child. “I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti, 26, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Daily Mail#Tiktok
E! News

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations

Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. It looks like Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo. On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria's Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by E! News, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adam Levine’s Candid Quotes About Behati Prinsloo, Marriage Before Cheating Allegations: ‘She Makes Me the Best Person I Can Be’

Love is a winding road. Adam Levine has been vocal about his “promiscuous” past and how wife Behati Prinsloo changed him for the better — even after being accused in September 2022 of cheating on the model. The Maroon 5 frontman was first linked to the Victoria’s Secret model in May 2012 following a relationship […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy