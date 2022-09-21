Read full article on original website
Week 6 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 6 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No 20 Aurora’s fourth-quarter defense fuels 31-30 comeback against No. 19 Tallmadge
AURORA, Ohio -- Aurora’s defense was shredded in the first half, and then held firm in the second. The Greenmen erased a nine-point fourth--quarter deficit to defeat Tallmadge. 31-30, in a Suburban League American Conference back-and-forth affair at Veterans Stadium in Aurora on Friday night. Tallmadge came in at...
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 6. This article has been updated with links and recaps.
No. 18 Wadsworth hands No. 17 Nordonia its first loss in a big way, 41-14
WADSWORTH, Ohio -- Week 6 was crucial for the Wadsworth Grizzlies. After losing a week ago to Hudson, Wadsworth was in danger of falling out of the Suburban League National Division race with a loss to the Nordonia Knights. Nordonia, the No. 17 ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com top...
Hoban stays perfect, Lamar Sperling strengthens Mr. Football bid: Highlights, by the numbers of Knights’ 32-20 win at Walsh Jesuit
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Walsh Jesuit did what few high school football teams have been able to accomplish by staying within a touchdown of Archbishop Hoban for a half of football. Hoban, the area’s No. 1-ranked team, pushed ahead in the second half of its 32-20 road win Friday...
No. 13 Mentor gets 5 TD passes from Scotty Fox in 35-14 win over Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Powered by its quarterback, Mentor beat Brunswick 35-14 in a Greater Cleveland Conference matchup on Friday. The Cardinals, ranked No. 13 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, improved to 3-2 overall. The Blue Devils fall to 2-4. Sophomore QB Scotty Fox was 32 of 47...
Brunswick High School soccer player missing in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Montville Township Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a missing teenage boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 16-year-old Trey Centa was last seen on...
After first career start, Browns rookie Alex Wright has keyed in on an important improvement he can make
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns rookie edge rusher Alex Wright made his first career start on Thursday in the Browns’ 29-17 win over the Steelers, and already he seems to grasp an important lesson. “Better consistency, that’s the thing I was talking to Myles (Garrett) about after the game, just...
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
About fans booing players and players lashing back at fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans booing, players complaining ... Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cleveland.com
NEOCH-toberfest set; Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless fundraiser is coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless’s fifth NEOCH-toberfest is Saturday, Oct 15. The event, which is 7 to 10 p.m., is at St. Edward High School, Lakewood. It includes beer from Sibling Revelry Brewery in Westlake, food from Italian Creations, music, auctions, raffles and more.
Cleveland Browns beat Pittsburgh Steelers, take first place in division: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After beating the Steelers (1-2) on Thursday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns (2-1) find themselves all alone a top the AFC North, at least until Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens play the New England Patriots. A Baltimore win would tie them with Cleveland for first. After...
Guardians’ high-octane, slap-it-and-run offense perfect for rookie Will Brennan
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Some combinations just work. Ice cream and chocolate sauce. Lennon and McCartney. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Rookie Will Brennan and the Guardians haven’t collaborated to that degree quite yet, but the initial fit has been impressive. Brennan joined the Guardians on Wednesday in...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers: Live updates from Game 152
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and the first-place Guardians face the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Guardians merchandise for sale: Here’s where you can...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Cleveland Cavaliers, Dean Wade agree to three-year contract extension, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and forward Dean Wade have agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension, sources tell cleveland.com. Wade will receive $16.5 million guaranteed, sources say. He can earn $2 million more in incentives. In late June, the Cavs exercised Wade’s fourth-year team option. He was...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
