Read full article on original website
Related
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?
League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
FIFA 23 Premier League September POTM: How to Vote, Nominees
FIFA 23 Premier League September POTM voting is now out with six players nominated for the award. EA Sports releases monthly SBCs for the Premier League and others celebrating the best performing players from the past month of matches. The winning player receives an SBC and a ratings boost which is available for an extended period of time to complete. Voting is now available for the Premier League September POTM in FIFA 23. Erling Haaland won the previous vote, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll receive an SBC item.
Ocelote Steps Down as G2 Esports CEO
Carlos "Ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago has stepped down as CEO of G2 Esports, Rodríguez Santiago announced in a Twitter video later confirmed by an organization statement. Ocelote, a former League of Legends professional player drew criticism online after he uploaded a video on Sept. 17 celebrating a G2 Esports championship with Andrew and Tristan Tate. G2 Esports announced the following day that Ocelote and the supervisory board agreed on an eight week leave as CEO plus a suspension of earnings during that time.
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Angel Di Maria SBC Leaked
A FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Angel Di Maria SBC has been leaked ahead of the promotion. Notable and reputable FIFA Ultimate Team leaker, FutSheriff, posted a leak to Twitter revealing Angel Di Maria will receive a Ones to Watch SBC during the promotion. Some fans were unsure whether or not FutSheriff's leaks would cease in the upcoming title, but it seems the leaks are here to stay.
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Overwatch 2 'Esperanča' Map Revealed
Blizzard officially unveiled its newest map debuting with Overwatch 2, "Esperanča." As promised, Esperanča will round out the package of six brand-new maps debuting on day one with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 1. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Esperanča in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will My K/D Reset in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its launch date and fans are left wondering if their K/D will be following them as they cross over to this new Warzone experience. Warzone 2.0 is aiming to provide a brand new experience for fans of the popular battle royale game....
Overwatch 2 Developers Tease New Abilities for Upcoming Tanks and Supports
Overwatch 2 developers are excited about the new heroes that will be coming to the game. As Overwatch 2 prepares for its launch on Oct. 4, they recently hinted at the abilities of the game's tank and support heroes in an interview with Eurogamer. "With some of the new heroes...
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0