Barbara L. Gore, 69, of Shrewsbury
– Barbara L. (Shields) Gore, 69, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at home while surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her devoted husband of 44 years, Jonathan Gore. In addition, she leaves a son, Brenden Gore and his wife Karen, of Sterling, and a daughter Michelle Blomiley and her husband Daniel, of Millbury; a brother James Shields and his wife Rita, of Chatham, sister-in-law Betty Shields, of FL; and 4 grandchildren: Aydan Blomiley, and Hendrix, Harlow, and Hudson Gore. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Shields.
Maria Sousa, 89, of Hudson
– Maria Natalia (Luz) Sousa, 89, long time resident of Hudson, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Manuel de Sousa in 2016. She leaves her seven children, Jose Urbano Luz Sousa and...
Edmund F. Goldsmith Jr., 83, formerly of Northborough
– Edmund F. “Ed” Goldsmith Jr. passed from this life after a long battle with health issues related to Parkinson’s disease on Thursday, 15 September 2022 in Federal Way, Washington at age 83. Born 16 May 1939 in Worcester, MA, son of Edmund F. Goldsmith Sr., and Dorothy R. (Whittaker) Goldsmith.
Rimkus: HHS Class of 1957 reunites, Hudson native announces engagement
HUDSON – Ten of the original 76 members of the Hudson High School class of 1957 gathered to observe their 65. th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Horseshoe Pub on South Street. They reviewed copies of their 1957 yearbook and compared stories past and present. Those attending were:...
Kathleen M. Richter, 76, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Kathleen Richter, 76, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away on September 15, 2022 after a brief illness. Kathleen was born to the late Francis O’Connell and Margaret (Daly) O’Connell in Worcester and grew up in Auburn, Massachusetts. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1964 and Quinsigamond Community College in 1968 with a degree in accounting. Kathleen and her husband, David, wed in 1967 and recently celebrated their 55th anniversary on September 2nd. She and David raised their three children in Worcester and San Jose, California.
Albert P. Etre, 95, of Shrewsbury
– Albert “Al” P. Etre, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the age of 95. He joins in heaven his wife, Madeleine (Chamberland) Etre, son, Robert F. Etre, parents, Simone and Antoinetta (Renna) Etre, six brothers, Thomas, Joseph, Rudolph, Victor, Alphonse, and Simon Etre, and sister, Ann (Etre) Negri.
Deanne M. Felch, 71, of Shrewsbury
– Deanne M. (Hanna) Felch, 71, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2022 after a long illness. She leaves her extended family Roger “Butch” Felch, Jr., Shane Felch, Robert “Bobby” Felch, Cheryl Polselli; Danny, Dawson, and Donnie, Angel Felch, Ayla, Ginnie Felch, and Dawn Felch. She was pre-deceased by her husband Roger N. Felch Sr.; Lorri “Lulu” Bauchman, and a son Neil Felch.
Theresa Braun, of South Grafton
– Theresa May “Terry” (Campbell) Braun passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2022, with her loving husband Michael at her side. She and Mike celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary just a few weeks earlier. Terry was the daughter of the late Alex T. and Annie Campbell. Terry leaves...
A family legacy at Drew Mortgage in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – After decades in business, Drew Mortgage has long been a familiar face in the industry. “We’re a strong company that survived the market fluctuations over the years,” said Bruce Andrew Rawan. Rawan’s father, Andrew, started the company, and the business was incorporated under Drew Mortgage...
Hannah Kane Charity Classic raises $60,000
BOYLSTON – Golfers gathered for state Rep. Hannah Kane’s (R-Shrewsbury) annual charity golf tournament last month at the Haven Country Club in Boylston. The tournament matched last year’s proceeds, raising $60,000 that will go toward St. Anne’s Human Services, Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services and the Westborough Food Pantry.
Fall fundraiser for Northborough Girl Scouts
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough Girl Scout troops has announced its annual fundraiser for fall products. Through Oct. 16, an assortment of nuts, sweets, chocolates, toffee, trail mix, and memorable tins will be available for purchase from the troops. Prices range from $6 to $9, and the troops will arrange free...
Southborough School Committee honors Kim Tolander
SOUTHBOROUGH – There was an empty chair at the Southborough School Committee meeting Sept. 14, as the committee met for the first time since the death of their fellow member Kim Tolander in August. “Her passing was a gigantic blow to her family, friends, the community and the schools,”...
Southborough reports a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Woodward
SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough Public School has reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Woodward Elementary School. “Although we’d like to think COVID is in our rearview mirror, unfortunately it’s still here,” said Director of Wellness Mary Ellen Duggan during the Sept. 14 Southborough School Committee meeting.
Westborough Cultural Council accepting grant applications
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Cultural Council is accepting grant applications online for organizations, schools and individuals to apply for funds supporting community cultural activities, including concerts, exhibits, lectures, performances, workshops, festivals and student field trips. The grant application information is on the Westborough Cultural Council website, www.westboroughculturalcouncil.org. Applications must...
Northborough selectmen accept deed for new fire station property
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough’s fire station project is moving forward after the Board of Selectmen voted to accept the deed for the site of the new station. “It is really good to get that step behind us,” said Chair Mitch Cohen during the Sept. 12 meeting. “Good luck at the closing.”
Marlborough goats clear poison ivy and other unwanted plants
MARLBOROUGH – With October approaching, Marlborough’s goats will soon be returning to their home at Houde’s Christmas Tree Farm after a productive summer clearing unwanted plants. Since 2017, the city has been using goats as an environmentally-friendly way to clear poison ivy and invasive species like Japanese...
Clinton Savings’ McGovern named United Way board chairman
CLINTON – Clinton Savings Bank Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer Ellen McGovern has been named as chairman of the United Way of Tri-County board. “The mission of the United Way of Tri-County resonates with me on a deeply personal level,” McGovern said. “I am proud for the last four years to be part of an organization whose mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another in our communities that can produce significant and measurable results in the areas of education, income and health.”
Marlborough library construction about 30% complete
MARLBOROUGH – On the main floor of the Walker Building, bookshelves bisect the hallways, and the public internet access stations cover part of an access way. Books fill adjoining rooms – some for adults, some for teens, others for children. There are a few chairs for the access...
Shrewsbury begins negotiations proposed housing development on Main Street
SHREWSBURY – Developers took the next step in bringing a nearly 200-unit development to Shrewsbury. The Board of Selectmen gave Town Manager Kevin Mizikar permission to begin negotiating a Local Initiative Program (LIP) agreement with developers KIG Real Estate Advisors for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street during their Sept. 13 meeting.
Sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes planned for Grafton’s Millbury Street
GRAFTON – Residents who live around the Millbury Street Elementary School heard preliminary plans on how the town and the state’s Department of Transportation (MassDOT) plan to improve Millbury Street. During a public hearing on Sept. 20 officials from MassDOT’s Highway Division unveiled the 25% design plans, which...
