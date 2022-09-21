CLINTON – Clinton Savings Bank Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer Ellen McGovern has been named as chairman of the United Way of Tri-County board. “The mission of the United Way of Tri-County resonates with me on a deeply personal level,” McGovern said. “I am proud for the last four years to be part of an organization whose mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another in our communities that can produce significant and measurable results in the areas of education, income and health.”

CLINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO