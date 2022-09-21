Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
NJDEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease
TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
wrnjradio.com
Two more grants delivered to Morris County small businesses
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period one week from Friday. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 23, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Lanza tours four municipalities affected by Tropical Storm Ida on year anniversary
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – As Hunterdon County recently marked the one-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida, the County’s Board of Commissioners Director John E. Lanza reported that he was joined by Deputy Director Zach Rich, Commissioner Jeff Kuhl, Sheriff Fred Brown, several County Department leaders, and numerous local officials, on a revisit to four municipalities in the county hardest hit by last year’s deadly storm, observing improvements, repairs and work still to be done.
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,012 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 22. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Saturday morning in Pequannock Township
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Pequannock Township Saturday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, weather...
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown
It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg Land Use Board memorializes two big projects
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Land Use Board on Thursday voted to memorialize the granting of applications on two major projects in the area. The first was the plan at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. The developer previously said employees at the facility would earn $25-$31, and the plans call for hiring 100.
No injuries after early morning house fire in Easton displaces 2 adults, 3 children (PHOTOS)
A house fire early Saturday morning in Easton’s West Ward displaced two adults and three children who were home when the blaze broke out, the city’s fire chief reports. Chief Henry Hennings said he was called to the fire about 3:30 a.m. on Wood Avenue at Spring Garden Street, and five additional fire departments assisted the city on the two-alarm blaze.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Looking To Recycle Your Old Electronics? Bring Them To This Bucks County High School
A local politician is hosting an electronics recycling event at a Bucks County high school for community members to partake in. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be hosting an Electronics Recycling & Food Drive at Central Bucks High School East on Sept. 24. The event will be held from 10 AM to noon.
wrnjradio.com
Assemblymen Wirths and Peterson call on VA to establish center in northwest New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly Military and Veterans’ Affairs committee on Thursday advanced a resolution urging the federal Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a vet center in northwestern New Jersey. Forty thousand veterans in Morris, Sussex, Warren, and Hunterdon counties must travel 50 miles or more in...
wrnjradio.com
No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
wrnjradio.com
Left turn only markings spelled wrong on Route 31 in Warren County should be corrected tonight, NJDOT official says
WASHINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – Anyone can make a spelling mistake but some small errors made by a contractor last week received a lot of attention. The word “only” below a left turn arrow at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 57 in Washington Borough was painted wrong at least twice.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Bucks
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
wrnjradio.com
NYC pair arrested for armed check cashing spree including Hackettstown, Parsippany, Old Bridge
NEW JERSEY – Two New York men are charged with three gunpoint robberies of check cashing locations in different parts of New Jersey in 2021 and 2022 and with conspiracy to commit robberies in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Ramel...
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
franklinreporter.com
75,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Approved By Planning Board
A warehouse measuring 74,800 square feet and targeted for a 5.2-acre Schoolhouse Road parcel was approved September 21 by the Planning Board. The developer, BH 31 Schoolhouse Road, will install a sidewalk along the 300-foot Schoolhouse Road frontage. The warehouse will be accessed by two driveways, and will contain 10...
Comments / 0