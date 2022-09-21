ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

NJDEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease

TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two more grants delivered to Morris County small businesses

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period one week from Friday. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 23, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Government
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Commissioner Lanza tours four municipalities affected by Tropical Storm Ida on year anniversary

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – As Hunterdon County recently marked the one-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida, the County’s Board of Commissioners Director John E. Lanza reported that he was joined by Deputy Director Zach Rich, Commissioner Jeff Kuhl, Sheriff Fred Brown, several County Department leaders, and numerous local officials, on a revisit to four municipalities in the county hardest hit by last year’s deadly storm, observing improvements, repairs and work still to be done.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,012 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 22. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
News Break
Politics
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown

It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg Land Use Board memorializes two big projects

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Land Use Board on Thursday voted to memorialize the granting of applications on two major projects in the area. The first was the plan at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. The developer previously said employees at the facility would earn $25-$31, and the plans call for hiring 100.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

No injuries after early morning house fire in Easton displaces 2 adults, 3 children (PHOTOS)

A house fire early Saturday morning in Easton’s West Ward displaced two adults and three children who were home when the blaze broke out, the city’s fire chief reports. Chief Henry Hennings said he was called to the fire about 3:30 a.m. on Wood Avenue at Spring Garden Street, and five additional fire departments assisted the city on the two-alarm blaze.
EASTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County

WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Bucks

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
franklinreporter.com

75,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Approved By Planning Board

A warehouse measuring 74,800 square feet and targeted for a 5.2-acre Schoolhouse Road parcel was approved September 21 by the Planning Board. The developer, BH 31 Schoolhouse Road, will install a sidewalk along the 300-foot Schoolhouse Road frontage. The warehouse will be accessed by two driveways, and will contain 10...
FRANKLIN, NJ

