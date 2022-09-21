Read full article on original website
Offseason shoulder surgery ‘disrupted’ Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Washington Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers remain a Super Bowl contender thanks to their decision to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, things
Best Bet: Lions Are 6-Point Underdogs to Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 13-6 against the spread since Dan Campbell took over.
No. 13 Mentor gets 5 TD passes from Scotty Fox in 35-14 win over Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Powered by its quarterback, Mentor beat Brunswick 35-14 in a Greater Cleveland Conference matchup on Friday. The Cardinals, ranked No. 13 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, improved to 3-2 overall. The Blue Devils fall to 2-4. Sophomore QB Scotty Fox was 32 of 47...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
