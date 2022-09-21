Happy Sunday y’all. There is no better song to kick off your Sundya Funday than “Good One Comin’ On.” I grew up listening to the original of this song recorded by Trent Willmon off of his album, A Little More Livin’. I remember clear as day hearing this song for the first time. I was going to pick up a horse when I was about 13 out in the boonies, and my horse trainer put his album on in the truck. […] The post Watch Blackberry Smoke Get Down With Live Performance Of “Good One Comin’ On” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO