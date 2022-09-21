Suckers then he will go back to high inflation no jobs high gas prices then all you idiots will say what happened, to late the dude is a big liar!
If this is so than all Republicans need to make sure they get out and vote! I don’t know Mark Kelly as a person. He might be a very nice man. But,he votes against everyday people along with Biden. You want more of the last 20 months? Is this how you want your final years on this earth to be? Really? We need to live like a free and smart life. We are not rats that need controlled. Sit down and review what is happening here. Because I will tell you. The joy of living is all but gone.
They deliberately over sample more democrats for polling and it’s so dishonest and they do it to kill opposition interest. Same tricks different year.
Comments / 16