Arizona State

guest
3d ago

Suckers then he will go back to high inflation no jobs high gas prices then all you idiots will say what happened, to late the dude is a big liar!

San phoenix az
3d ago

If this is so than all Republicans need to make sure they get out and vote! I don’t know Mark Kelly as a person. He might be a very nice man. But,he votes against everyday people along with Biden. You want more of the last 20 months? Is this how you want your final years on this earth to be? Really? We need to live like a free and smart life. We are not rats that need controlled. Sit down and review what is happening here. Because I will tell you. The joy of living is all but gone.

Govna
2d ago

They deliberately over sample more democrats for polling and it’s so dishonest and they do it to kill opposition interest. Same tricks different year.

KTAR.com

Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
MSNBC

Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate

Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
NBC News

Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll

A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
12 News

Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday

ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
KTAR.com

Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona

An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
AZFamily

Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.

Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
Phoenix New Times

Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program

It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
