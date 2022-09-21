ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Lin-Manuel Miranda, father call for aid to Puerto Rico

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v64Gr_0i4R7DlY00
Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Lin-Manuel Miranda appears at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father called on those involved in philanthropy, business and the arts to provide aid to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona’s damage to the island.

The “Hamilton” creator and his father, Luis Miranda Jr., who is a philanthropist and political strategist, said in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday that the hurricane hit the island almost exactly five years after Hurricane Maria brought “unprecedented devastation” in 2017.

“For many Puerto Ricans, there is an understandable fear of ‘here we go again,’” they said.

The Trump administration received sharp criticism for being slow to respond to the damage to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Two Department of Housing and Urban Development officials testified in 2019 that aid to the island was knowingly stalled, missing a deadline to send millions of dollars in housing funds that Congress had allocated.

The hurricane caused almost 3,000 deaths and more than $90 billion in damage, and some towns waited 11 months to regain power, Miranda and his father wrote.

“Had this kind of disaster happened on the U.S. mainland, the appalling lack of federal response in 2017 would have been unthinkable,” they said.

President Biden issued an emergency declaration on Sunday as Fiona approached the island. The storm caused an island-wide blackout, and nearly 80 percent of the island is still without power.

They said the lack of a robust federal response after Maria had a silver lining in that it created new partnerships where nonprofits have worked to rebuild Puerto Rico “in a way that is more sustainable and more just.”

They said their family has worked with the Hispanic Federation, a Latino membership organization in the United States, which has invested more than $50 million in the island’s recovery.

Federally qualified health centers were “beacons of hope” in the weeks after the hurricane and served as gathering places for people, they said. A coalition of companies like Nespresso, Starbucks and the Rockefeller Foundation joined together to distribute more than 2 million climate-resilient coffee seedings after 80 percent of the island’s coffee trees were destroyed.

They said although the arts are often the “last to be resuscitated” after a natural disaster, the Flamboyan Arts Fund has directly supported more than 500 artists and 100 artist organizations, including museums, theaters, education programs and concert venues.

They said all the groups that helped the island when Maria struck need to do so again after Fiona.

“Nonprofits can’t address these issues by themselves, but they can play a critical role in creating accessible health care, supporting the arts and innovating in agriculture to improve the lives of farmers,” they said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida as Ian approaches

President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration for the state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian intensifies in the Caribbean. Biden’s move directs federal assistance to supplement Florida’s storm response, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to help coordinate emergency relief efforts, according to the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
FireRescue1

Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico

Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
WORLD
thespruceeats.com

The Julia Child of Puerto Rican Cuisine Deserves More Recognition

After the landfall of Hurricane Fiona, Puerto Rico is experiencing a natural disaster and infrastructure crisis. More than a million people are currently without water and power. The immediate needs right now are water and humanitarian relief—here’s how you can help. No one would guess from looking at...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Hill

Latino group: Ted Cruz blocked nomination based on ‘outright lie’

Hispanic advocates slammed Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for blocking President Biden’s nomination of Leopoldo Martínez Nucete as United States executive director of the Inter-American Development Bank because of alleged past associations with the Venezuelan regime. “Senator Ted Cruz’s mischaracterization of Leopoldo Martinez is nothing but an outright...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Biden, Philippines' Marcos Discuss Tensions in South China Sea

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea on Thursday, in response to China's efforts to exert its influence there. Biden and Marcos held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Hill

The Hill

703K+
Followers
82K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy