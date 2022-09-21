Cabarrus County school evacuated again after 3rd bomb threat in 2 days

A Cabarrus County high school received its third bomb threat in two days, forcing another evacuation of students and staff, district officials said Wednesday morning.

Cox Mill High School in Concord was swept by police “bomb units,” according to an email Cabarrus County Schools sent to families.

The evacuation started at 9:41 a.m. after the school received “a robocall bomb threat” similar to the calls on Tuesday, the district said.

Students returned to the class after officials lifted the evacuation at 11:15 a.m., according to the district.

Parents have been told not to go to the school. Updates will be sent through Connect-Ed as soon, the email said.

Cox Mill was one of four Cabarrus schools to evacuate after receiving threats on Tuesday morning. School officials cleared the building again after a second threat was received the same day.

A person of interest is in custody and could face charges in connection with two threats this week at Northwest Cabarrus High School, officials said Tuesday.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools received bomb threats in a 24-hour period, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday morning.

Charges pending after Charlotte-area schools evacuated over bomb threats, officials say