Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Man Charged with Possessing Child Sexually Abusive Material

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
A Cadillac man is facing charges of possessing child sexually abusive material.

Following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation and arrested Brandon Dale Perales.

Perales, 38, was charged with one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. According to MSP, a search of Perales’s residence found evidence including multiple internet capable devices.

Perales was arraigned in a Wexford County court on Sept. 16.

