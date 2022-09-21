There’s always room for more fried chicken in L.A., and this one comes with a poultry pedigree. Willie Mae’s, the James Beard award-winning New Orleans restaurant, has arrived at Colony, the pickup and delivery location in West Los Angeles that also offers on-site indoor and patio seating. The menu features Willie Mae’s signature, slightly spicy, bone-in fried chicken, as well as tenders, baked chicken, along with classic sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, sweet potato fries, and southern vegan options like butter beans and red beans with rice.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO