Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Six Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash near Lake Balboa [Los Angeles, CA]

Two-Car Collision on North Balboa Road Left Several Casualties. The incident happened a 4:20 p.m. on North Balboa Road; however, cause of the deadly collision remains unclear at this time. According to the report, emergency crews and firefighters extricated one person from the wreckage. However, the status of the six...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Zachary Jackson Killed in Car Crash on 82nd Street [Palmdale, CA]

Traffic Accident near 77th Street Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 82nd Street and 77th Street. According to reports, the California Highway Patrol responded to a collision in the area. There, crews discovered Jackson with severe injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.
PALMDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Airlifted Motorcycle Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Maple Avenue. The crash happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., at the 14400 block of Main Street, just west of Maple Avenue. Per reports, the rider of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a white 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer as the driver attempted to turn left into a parking lot. The Mitsubishi came to rest at the entrance of the Stater Brothers shopping center.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Willie Mae’s Brings Southern Hospitality To L.A. – Here’s What’s Popping Up

There’s always room for more fried chicken in L.A., and this one comes with a poultry pedigree. Willie Mae’s, the James Beard award-winning New Orleans restaurant, has arrived at Colony, the pickup and delivery location in West Los Angeles that also offers on-site indoor and patio seating. The menu features Willie Mae’s signature, slightly spicy, bone-in fried chicken, as well as tenders, baked chicken, along with classic sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, sweet potato fries, and southern vegan options like butter beans and red beans with rice.
LOS ANGELES, CA

