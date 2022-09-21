Zzzahara Enjoys Title Fight: Rising L.A. artist Zzzhara told us about their Title Fight experience. Zzzahara: Growing up in Los Angeles, I have seen maybe 500+ shows, and that’s because I started going to them at age 11. Shout out to my awesome sitter, Roxanne, who would bring me to shows when she was taking care of me. I’ve seen My Chemical Romance at the release of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge at the LA Sports Arena, Lady Gaga at Best Buy in Hollywood, Warped Tour 06 at the Dodger Stadium Parking Lot, original From First to Last, young Paramore, Best Coast with their debut album, early FYF, Make Music Pasadena, Eagle Rock Music Festival, shows at Mr. T’s bowling, hardcore shows at No Future Cafe, young Steve Aoki, and a Sonny Moore DJ set pre Skrillex at a quinceañera hall, which is now, Highland Park’s Lodgeroom.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO