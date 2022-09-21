Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Willie Mae’s Brings Southern Hospitality To L.A. – Here’s What’s Popping Up
There’s always room for more fried chicken in L.A., and this one comes with a poultry pedigree. Willie Mae’s, the James Beard award-winning New Orleans restaurant, has arrived at Colony, the pickup and delivery location in West Los Angeles that also offers on-site indoor and patio seating. The menu features Willie Mae’s signature, slightly spicy, bone-in fried chicken, as well as tenders, baked chicken, along with classic sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, sweet potato fries, and southern vegan options like butter beans and red beans with rice.
L.A. Weekly
Zzzahara Enjoys Title Fight
Zzzahara Enjoys Title Fight: Rising L.A. artist Zzzhara told us about their Title Fight experience. Zzzahara: Growing up in Los Angeles, I have seen maybe 500+ shows, and that’s because I started going to them at age 11. Shout out to my awesome sitter, Roxanne, who would bring me to shows when she was taking care of me. I’ve seen My Chemical Romance at the release of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge at the LA Sports Arena, Lady Gaga at Best Buy in Hollywood, Warped Tour 06 at the Dodger Stadium Parking Lot, original From First to Last, young Paramore, Best Coast with their debut album, early FYF, Make Music Pasadena, Eagle Rock Music Festival, shows at Mr. T’s bowling, hardcore shows at No Future Cafe, young Steve Aoki, and a Sonny Moore DJ set pre Skrillex at a quinceañera hall, which is now, Highland Park’s Lodgeroom.
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
L.A. Weekly
LAUSD To Make Narcan Available To All Schools After String Of Drug Overdoses
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced it is making naloxone, also known as Narcan, available for all its K-12 schools. The announcement came Thursday afternoon, with the school district calling it a response to continuous overdose cases in the city of Los Angeles. “We have an urgent crisis...
L.A. Weekly
Six Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Crash near Lake Balboa [Los Angeles, CA]
Two-Car Collision on North Balboa Road Left Several Casualties. The incident happened a 4:20 p.m. on North Balboa Road; however, cause of the deadly collision remains unclear at this time. According to the report, emergency crews and firefighters extricated one person from the wreckage. However, the status of the six...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Airlifted Motorcycle Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Maple Avenue. The crash happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., at the 14400 block of Main Street, just west of Maple Avenue. Per reports, the rider of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a white 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer as the driver attempted to turn left into a parking lot. The Mitsubishi came to rest at the entrance of the Stater Brothers shopping center.
L.A. Weekly
Zachary Jackson Killed in Car Crash on 82nd Street [Palmdale, CA]
Traffic Accident near 77th Street Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 82nd Street and 77th Street. According to reports, the California Highway Patrol responded to a collision in the area. There, crews discovered Jackson with severe injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.
L.A. Weekly
Juan Venicio Gallardo Arrested, Man Dead after Hit-and-Run near Fairview Street [Anaheim, CA]
Man Pronounced Dead after DUI Crash near La Palma Avenue. The incident happened around 5:00 p.m., at the 1500 block of South Fairview Street near La Palma Avenue on September 18th. According to the reports, Gallardo was driving a vehicle when he veered off the road and struck a man...
