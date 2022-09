RADNOR — For the second week in a row Villanova’s defense could not stop the run. The Wildcats didn’t have much success defending the pass, either. As a matter of fact, Villanova’s defense had no answer for Monmouth’s high-powered offense Saturday. The Hawks scored on seven of their 10 possessions to pull out a 49-42 victory over the Wildcats at Villanova Stadium in the CAA opener for both teams.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO