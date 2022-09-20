ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
The Independent

Trump news – live: New book reveals ex-president’s nicknames for DeSantis as GOP talks Biden impeachment

New excepts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said she will drop out of the party if he is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.US Rep Adam Schiff has also rebuked...
